Editor's Review The Selection Panel for the Appointment of Members of the Waqf Commission has shortlisted 35 candidates for interviews.

The Selection Panel for the Appointment of Members of the Waqf Commission has shortlisted 35 candidates for interviews.

In a public notice on Tuesday, July 28, the panel said a total of 146 individuals had applied for the eight vacancies in the Waqf Commission.

“The Selection Panel for the Waqf Commission advertised eight vacancies for members of the Waqf Commission in the Daily Nation, the Star Newspaper and the Kenya Gazette.

“At the close of the advertisement on 26th June, 2026, a total of one hundred and forty-eight (148) applications were received,” the notice read in part.

The shortlisted candidates include: Abdi Ibrahim Abdi (Wajir), Abdulrahman Manswab Mahsen (Mombasa), Abubakar Zubeir Athman (Lamu), Ahmed Ahmed Omar (Kilifi), Ali Abdullahi Ibrahim (Machakos), Asman William Shariff (Trans Nzoia), Aydaroos Muhsin Sayyid Ali (Lamu), Bajaber Ahmed Said Salimu (Kitui), Chui Khadijah Gaite (Tana River) and Diriye Ahmed Mohamed (Wajir).

List candidates shortlisted for Waqf commission member positions.

Others are Jadeed Moza Ali (Mombasa), Dugow Musa Ibrahim (Wajir), Godana Abdu Dae (Lamu), Hache Hassan Issack (Mandera), Haji Ramla Abdullahi Issack (Mandera), Hamadi Yaye Shosi (Kilifi), Kasmani Asiya Saleem (Mombasa), Mabruk Khamis Rizik (Kilifi), Mahamud Mahat Abdi (Wajir), Mohamed Abdisalam Sheikh (Garissa) and Muhamed Talib Bwana (Mombasa).

The panel also shortlisted Muhumed Mohamud Sheikh (Wajir), Mutubwa Hassan Mohamed (Kitui), Mwalimu Abuu Mohamed (Lamu), Mwamburi Adam Hamisi (Taita Taveta), Mwatsefu Juma Mwarika (Kwale), Omar Rashid Ali (Wajir), Omari Hassan Kinyua (Embu), Ramadhan Odhiambo Abdul (Homa Bay), Salim Islam Mohamed (Mombasa), Sheikh Ismail Musa Hajimala (Kisumu), Sheikh Issack Nabila Ibrahim (Wajir), Sumba Hassan Rajab (Mombasa), Swaleh Feisal Hussein (Embu), and Zainabu Zuwena (Nairobi) for interviews.

Further, the selection panel invited the Muslim community to submit any information of interest of any of the shortlisted candidates within 14 days.

The information can be delivered to the Chairperson, Selection Panel For The Appointment of Members Of The Waqf Commission, 20th Floor, CBK Pensions Towers, Harambee Avenue, P. O. Box 40112-00100, Nairobi.

Alternatively, the information can be emailed to [email protected].

The Waqf Commission is mandated to register all awqaf, administer and manage waqf properties, supervise their effective management, ensure implementation of the Waqf Act, and formulate policies.

It is also mandated to collect zakat and other charitable contributions from Muslims, develop training programmes for trustees, and promote public awareness on waqf matters, among other functions.

The Waqf Act provides that the commission shall comprise the Public Trustee and eight members appointed by the Attorney General based on recommendations from a Selection Panel.