Editor's Review Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) has announced a recruitment drive for administrative staff and scholarship positions.

Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) has announced a recruitment drive for administrative staff and scholarship positions.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 28, the university said it is seeking to fill positions in healthcare, information and communication technology (ICT), transport services, as well as graduate assistantships and technician scholarship opportunities in various engineering and technology fields.

According to the notice, MUST has advertised the following administrative positions: Clinical Officer III (3 positions), Nursing Officer III (4 positions), Medical Laboratory Technologist III (1 position), and Medical Laboratory Technologist II (1 position).

Other positions are Pharmaceutical Technologist III (1 position), ICT Officer I (Software Developer) (1 position), ICT Officer I (Database Administrator) (1 position), ICT Officer III (ICT Technician) (2 positions), and Driver II (2 positions).

The university has also announced scholarship opportunities under two categories, Graduate Assistants and Technicians and Technologists.

Under the Graduate Assistants category, vacancies are available in Power System Switchgear & Protection (1 position), Measurement, Instrumentation & Control (1 position), High Voltage (1 position), Electronics (1 position), Telecommunications (1 position), Communication & Transmission (1 position), Mechatronics (1 position), Electrical Machines (1 position), and ICT (3 positions).

Under the Technicians and Technologists category, scholarship positions are available in Renewable Energy & Smart Grid (1 position), High Voltage (1 position), Electrical Machines (1 position), Electronics (1 position), Telecommunications (1 position), Communication & Transmission (1 position), Mechatronics (1 position), ICT/IT (3 positions), and Electrical Machines & Power Systems (1 position).

File image of the Meru University of Science and Technology

MUST has advised prospective applicants to visit its website for detailed job descriptions and requirements for all the advertised vacancies.

According to the institution, applications should be received on or before the close of business on Tuesday, August 18 by 5.00 p.m.

MUST also noted that it does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process, including applications and shortlisting.

"Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST)does not charge any fee at any stage of recruitment process (applications, shortlisting, interviewing, and/or offer)," the notice read in part.

MUST further stated that it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged women, marginalized persons and persons living with disabilities to apply.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the recruitment of interns under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) for the 2026/27 financial year.

In a notice on Tuesday, PSC said the internship falls under Cohort 9 of the PSIP, a government youth empowerment programme designed to equip college graduates with hands-on experience while enhancing their employability, professional networks and entrepreneurial skills.

To qualify for appointment, applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university, and have graduated in 2020 or later.

They must also be proficient in computer skills and must not have previously benefited from a similar internship programme.

Successful applicants will be expected to undertake duties assigned by their supervisors throughout the internship in government ministries, departments, state agencies, corporations and public universities.

According to PSC, their responsibilities will include completing duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by supervisors, and documenting relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment.

Successful applicants will also actively participate in mentorship activities and carry out additional responsibilities designed for the internship programme.

PSC said the internship in government ministries, departments, state agencies, corporations and public universities will run for 12 months and is non-renewable. Interns will receive a stipend at a rate determined by the Government.

The commission said interns who successfully complete the programme in government ministries, departments, state agencies, corporations and public universities will be awarded a certificate.

Interested and qualified graduates have been asked to submit their applications through the PSC job portal at publicservice.go.ke or psckjobs.go.ke for internship opportunities in government ministries, departments, state agencies, corporations and public universities.

The deadline for applications is August 17, 2026.