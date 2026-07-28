Editor's Review DPP Renson Ingonga has approved bribery charges against Kangema Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi and Julius Irungu Njogu, a Probation Officer based at Kangema.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has approved bribery charges against Kangema Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi and Julius Irungu Njogu, a Probation Officer based at Kangema.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 28, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Ingonga received an inquiry file from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detailing bribery allegations against Mutegi and Njogu.

After reviewing the file, DPP Ingonga concluded that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the two suspects.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) received an inquiry file submitted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detailing bribery allegations against Hon. Martin Kinyua Mutegi, a Senior Principal Magistrate at Kangema Law Courts, and Julius Irungu Njogu, a Senior Probation Officer based at Kangema,” read the statement in part.

DPP Ingonga directed that the two suspects be arraigned before court and charged.

File image of Martin Kinyua Mutegi and Julius Irungu Njogu.

According to the ODPP, the duo will be charged with the offence of receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6(1) as read together with Section 18(1) of the Anti-Bribery Act.

“The DPP has directed that the two suspects be charged immediately before a court of competent jurisdiction,” the ODPP stated.

The two suspects were arrested on July, 21, 2026, at a restaurant within Kangema Township.

In a statement, EACC said the two officials are accused of seeking money from the complainant in exchange for influencing the outcome of a criminal case.

"The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a businessman from Murang'a County, who reported that he had been convicted on July 2, 2026, in a criminal case for obtaining money by false pretenses and was scheduled to be sentenced on July 22, 2026," the statement read.

According to EACC, preliminary investigations established that the probation officer allegedly approached the complainant, claiming to act on behalf of the magistrate, and demanded Ksh170,000.

The complainant was allegedly assured that the money would secure a non-custodial sentence through a favorable probation recommendation instead of a custodial sentence.

Following the encounter, the complainant approached EACC who mounted an operation that led to the arrest of Mutegi and Njogu.

On Wednesday, July 22, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the Judiciary maintains a strict position against corruption and unethical conduct, stressing that judicial authority must be exercised in accordance with constitutional values.

The Chief Justice said the Judiciary would respect the right to due process while making clear that allegations of criminal or unethical conduct would not be shielded if established.

"While every person against whom allegations are made remains entitled to due process, the Judiciary will not shield or condone criminal or unethical conduct by any person serving within its ranks," the statement noted.

Koome added that administrative and disciplinary processes had already been initiated against the judicial officer in accordance with the law and applicable human resource policies.

"Consequently, the Judiciary and Judicial Service Commission have commenced the appropriate administrative and disciplinary processes under the Judicial Service Act and the applicable Human Resource policies,” she stated.