Editor's Review Waiguru questioned why Gachagua branded Dawood as an outsider and asked locals if they lacked leaders among themselves to elect as MP.

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has called out DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua over his attack on North Imenti Member of Parliament (MP) Rahim Dawood.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 28, Waiguru questioned why Gachagua referred to Dawood as an outsider and why he proceeded to slam residents for electing him to the National Assembly.

She made it clear that the recent trend of ethnic profiling by leaders should stop. Waiguru further warned the former Deputy President that his ethnic attacks were getting out of hand.

"Rigathi Gachagua’s ethnic tirades, borne of a bloated ego, are now treading on dangerous ground.

"Enough is enough. We need to provide the leadership Kenya needs, and it cannot be founded on ethnicity and sectarian division," the Governor reiterated.

A file photo of Governor Anne Waiguru



Waiguru further defended Dawood, stating that the people of North Imenti elected him because they deemed him a fit leader to represent them in the National Assembly.

She further reminded Gachagua that every Kenyan has the right to live, work, marry and lead anywhere within the country.

Her sentiments came after the DCP Leader lectured the people of North Imenti for electing the MP, who is a Kenyan-Indian, as MP. He questioned whether they did not have someone from their community who was capable of leading them.

"Here, we have a population of about 100,000. For you to choose Rahim, is it because we lacked a Meru to lead us? Isn't that shameful?

"I want to ask the people of Meru, have our mothers failed to give birth to leaders? I own some land here, so by extension, I am a local, and if you all agree, my area MP should be of Meru ethnicity," the ex-DP said in a rally.

Waiguru's public scolding of Gachagua came just days after she criticised Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale over the remarks he made in a viral video in response to the recent Ol Kalou by-election.

She described CS Duale’s remarks as deeply regrettable and warned Duale against reducing the current government’s political challenges to tribal prejudice.

The County Chief asked the Health CS to apologise to Mount Kenya over his remarks, but he made it clear that he would do no such thing because his words were misinterpreted.