Editor's Review The leaders are accused of making utterances that amount to hate speech or ethnic incitement.

Statements by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku have put them on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission's radar.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 28, NCIC Chairperson Bishop Kepha Omae confirmed that the Commission had launched investigations on Gachagua, Ruku and several other leaders over alleged incitement and hate speech.

The two join Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, whom the Commission launched investigations against last week, in the list of high-profile leaders being probed for making reckless statements.

"The Commission, through its Investigations and Compliance Department, is conducting investigations into utterances attributed to His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and CS Geoffrey Ruku.

"No individual, regardless of office and standing, is beyond the reach of the law where credible allegations of hate speech or ethnic incitement arise," Omae announced.

A file photo of NCIC Chairperson Kepha Omae.



The NCIC Chair intimated that the investigators were also looking into utterances made by Busia Governor Paul Otuoma and Mandera Deputy Governor Ali Maalim.

Several Members of Parliament (MPs), including John Waluke of Sirisia, Kipipiri's Wanjiku Muhia, and David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), are also under probe by the NCIC. Other persons under probe are Dr Dennis Edson Ouma and Tipape Naini Musa.

Omae explained that the Commission was only investigating incidents where a formal complaint was made against an individual. He stated that it was difficult to look into all online videos because it was difficult to establish which ones were legitimate and which were AI-generated.

"Based on the complaints, we have launched investigations. We will go to the field and gather information which is properly documented so that we have a watertight case by the time we go to court," he reiterated.

The Chairperson stated the investigations are being undertaken strictly within due process and under the law, and reiterated that the individuals under probe maintain their Constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.

The announcement came a day after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei made a formal complaint to the NCIC against Gachagua.

Cherargei claimed that the DCP Leader had made sentiments that ethnically profiled members of the Kalenjin Community by linking them to criminality, insecurity, and organised violence.