Editor's Review Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda has announced the resumption of its operations after a period of disruption that saw its media services taken off air.

Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda has announced the resumption of its operations after a period of disruption that saw its media services taken off air.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 28, the media house said it would begin restoring its television, print, radio and digital platforms in phases as it finalizes operational arrangements.

"Nation Media Group Uganda is pleased to announce the resumption of its operations. Our services across television, print, radio and digital will be restored progressively as we complete the necessary operational arrangements," the statement read.

NMG thanked its audiences and business partners for their support during the disruption, acknowledging the patience they demonstrated.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by our audiences, clients and partners during this period and appreciate your continued trust and confidence in our brands," the statement added.

File image of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba

NMG reiterated its commitment to deliver credible and impartial journalism, reaffirming its editorial mission despite the recent interruption.

"As we return to serving you, our focus remains the delivery of trusted and balanced journalism across all our platforms," the statement concluded.

This development comes weeks after the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) dismissed claims made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua linking President William Ruto to the shutdown of NMG operations in Uganda.

The response came after Gachagua criticized the closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV and the Daily Monitor, alleging that Ruto bore responsibility because of his close relationship with Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2, PLU Executive Secretary and Kasambya MP Daudi Kabanda rejected the allegations and defended Uganda's leadership.

He maintained that Uganda's government acts independently and is not influenced by personal relationships between leaders.

"We note remarks by former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua linking President William Ruto to the closure of NMG.

"While President Ruto is a close confidant of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s decisions are guided by our constitution and laws not by individuals," he wrote.

Kabanda urged Gachagua to withdraw his statements and focus on local politics.

"Gachagua should withdraw his statements against President Yoweri Museveni and the CDF and focus on Kenya’s politics," he concluded.