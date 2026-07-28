Editor's Review At least 13 people were injured after two school buses carrying 101 pupils were involved in a road traffic accident in the Riting, West Pokot County.

At least 13 people were injured after two school buses carrying 101 pupils were involved in a road traffic accident in the Riting, West Pokot County.

In an update on Tuesday, July 28, Kenya Red Cross said it had deployed response teams to the scene following the crash involving the two buses.

"Kenya Red Cross is responding to a road traffic incident involving two school buses carrying 101 pupils in Riting Area, West Pokot County," the organization said.

The humanitarian organization said 13 people had so far been evacuated to hospital, where they were receiving medical attention.

"So far, 13 injured persons (6 males and 7 females) have been evacuated to Kapenguria Referral Hospital for treatment," Kenya Red Cross added.

Kenya Red Cross noted that efforts were underway to provide emotional support to those affected, while ensuring teachers and pupils were moved to a secure location.

"Psychosocial support is being provided to those affected, while teachers and students are being moved to a safe holding area," the organization further said.

File image of Kenya Red Cross personnel

Kenya Red Cross said its emergency response teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties were working alongside county ambulances, an additional ambulance from Kengen, the National Police Service, and other responders to manage the situation.

"Our response teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties are on the ground, supported by county ambulances and an additional ambulance from KENGEN, working alongside the National Police Service and other emergency responders," the organization stated.

This comes weeks after Tahmeed Coach Ltd. revealed the events that led to the tragic accident involving one of its buses that claimed six lives.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, Tahmeed Coach disclosed that the accident was caused by a truck, which was not involved in the head-on collision.

The management explained that the trailer which collided with its bus was struck from behind when it was overtaking.

"Preliminary information suggests an overtaking pulling truck was struck from behind by a second truck, causing it to collide with our bus," the statement read in part.

The bus company stated that it will await the final report from the authorities, which launched an investigation into the collision.

Additionally, it confirmed that the six people who lost their lives included the bus driver and the driver of the trailer and offered sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved.

It added that it was in contact with the affected families to offer appropriate support, adding that it provided a bus to ferry the survivors of the road accident to Mombasa.

"Several passengers sustained minor injuries and received immediate medical attention. They were treated and discharged, after which a rescue bus was dispatched to continue their journey.

"Five passengers remained under medical observation and, following discharge this morning, continued their journey aboard our 8a.m service from Nairobi to Mombasa," the statement added.