Editor's Review The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has cautioned members of the public against a fake job advertisement circulating on social media.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has cautioned members of the public against a fake job advertisement circulating on social media that falsely claims the regulator is recruiting for Mass and Communication Media opportunities.

The fraudulent poster, which has been widely shared online, bears CA's branding and logo and claims there are available slots for positions in areas such as content creation, public communication, digital and social media, and journalism and reporting.

It also instructs applicants to apply through an individual identified as 'Francis Muriuki MPRSK.'

However, in an update on Tuesday, July 28, the authority distanced itself from the advertisement, describing it as fake and urging Kenyans to remain vigilant against recruitment scams.

"The Communications Authority of Kenya wishes to notify the public that the job advertisement circulating on social media claiming to offer Mass & Communication Media opportunities is fake," the statement read.

CA clarified that it had neither issued nor approved the advertisement and warned members of the public against engaging with individuals behind the purported recruitment exercise.

"CA has not authorised or published this advert. Members of the public are advised not to apply, share personal information or send money to anyone claiming to recruit on behalf of the Authority through this advertisement," the statement added.

File image of Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) CEO David Mugonyi

Elsewhere, the National Youth Service (NYS) has issued a warning to candidates who recently attended interviews for cadet and private recruitment, cautioning them against fraudsters targeting unsuspecting applicants.

In a statement earlier Tuesday, the service urged members of the public to remain vigilant and only rely on official communication channels.

"The National Youth Service, wishes to alert the public, particularly candidates who recently attended interviews for cadet and private recruitment at the NYS, that fraudsters are becoming increasingly sophisticated and are continuously developing new methods to exploit unsuspecting individuals," the statement read.

NYS cautioned the public against people who may falsely claim to represent the institution or promise to facilitate the recruitment process.

"Members of the public are strongly advised to remain vigilant and to be aware of individuals who may falsely claim to represent the Service or to facilitate recruitment processes," the statement added.

To help applicants avoid falling victim to the scams, NYS said all official communication is issued exclusively through verified NYS channels.

The service also stressed that no payments, registration fees, or personal information should be shared with unauthorized persons.

Additionally, it urged the public to immediately report any suspicious messages, phone calls, or approaches through its official contact channels.

NYS said the advisory was aimed at protecting the public while preserving the credibility of its recruitment process.

"This advisory is intended to protect the public, safeguard the integrity of the Service, and prevent individuals from falling victim to fraudulent schemes conducted in the name of NYS," the statement concluded.