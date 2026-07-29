Editor's Review The Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee has resolved to seek further clarification from the Ministry of Foreign over the death of a Kenyan engineer in Mozambique.

The National Assembly's Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee has resolved to seek further clarification from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs over the death of Kenyan engineer Moses Robert Magotsi in Maputo, Mozambique, and the subsequent cremation of his body.

The committee, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, decided after reviewing the ministry's response to a statement request tabled by Saboti MP Caleb Amisi concerning the circumstances surrounding Magotsi's death on October 11, 2025.

In his request, Amisi sought a detailed explanation of the events leading to Magotsi's death, including the cause of death and the status or findings of investigations conducted by the relevant authorities.

The lawmaker also questioned the circumstances under which Magotsi's body was cremated without the knowledge, consent, or authorization of his family, raising concerns over whether established procedures governing the handling of the remains of Kenyans who die abroad were followed.

Additionally, Amisi asked the Ministry to clarify the role, if any, played by Victoria Wanjiku Muraya in facilitating the cremation of the deceased and whether investigations had been launched into her alleged involvement and motive.

The statement further sought details on the measures being taken by the Ministry to ensure Magotsi's family receives all relevant documentation relating to the case and to facilitate the repatriation of his remains to Kenya for appropriate funeral rites and closure.

File image of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi

Amisi also requested information on the legal safeguards and standard procedures governing the deaths of Kenyan citizens abroad, including the repatriation and disposal of remains outside the country.

He further sought to establish whether the handling and cremation of Magotsi's body complied with applicable legal and diplomatic protocols.

After considering the ministry's response, members of the committee concluded that the information provided was insufficient to fully address the concerns raised in the statement request.

The committee resolved to engage the ministry further in order to obtain comprehensive information before making its determination on the matter.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the government revealed that the majority of Kenyans who end up stranded or in distress while working abroad travelled through illegal and unregulated channels.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 15, State Department for Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu urged job seekers to use legal pathways such as the Kazi Majuu programme to secure employment opportunities abroad.

"The bulk of our distress cases come from people who went abroad in irregular ways, which is why when we talk about the Kazi Majuu program, we are always talking about safe, ethical, regular and legal mobility," she said.

Njogu warned that those who use illegal routes often find themselves stranded after arriving in foreign countries without proper documentation or guaranteed employment.

"When you go through these 'chochoro' ways, you get stuck, and then now you start hunting for work and life becomes very difficult. Then people reach out. These situations are there, but why would somebody knowingly walk down this road? I understand that people are desperate sometimes, but there is a path that one should follow," she added.

Njogu encouraged Kenyans interested in working overseas to seek guidance from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs.

"Anybody who wants to find out information about how to go abroad safely has a place to check; reach out to us. They should not walk in the dark. The ones who go without giving us information are also there," she further said.