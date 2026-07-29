Editor's Review Gachagua spoke after Junet and Jalang'o publicly admitted that money was circulated in Parliament during his impeachment.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged the judiciary to take note of recent sentiments by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and his Lang'ata counterpart Phelix Odiwuor Jalang'o over his impeachment.

Speaking in Wamunyoro on Wednesday, July 28, Gachagua stated that the recent remarks by Junet and Jalang'o, in which they admitted to having allegedly been bribed to support his impeachment, needed to be considered by the courts.

He added that it would be unfortunate for the courts to determine that his impeachment was procedural given the recent admissions by the two lawmakers.

"Everybody knew what happened, but they kept quiet; now they have started talking. We are asking our courts and judges to take judicial notice of what these people are saying.

"If they are declaring publicly that they were bribed to remove me from office, the judges must dispense justice because they don't live in Uganda or in Europe; they are hearing what Junet and Jalas are saying. It will be a huge mistake for the MPs to admit that they were given money, only for judges to say that what they did was right," he stated.

A file photo of Lang'ata MP Phelix Jalang'o



Gachagua opined that President William Ruto was flawed by thinking that the silence in the Mount Kenya region following his impeachment was a sign of cowardice from the community.

He alleged that Ruto was now going after Nyandarua Kiarie Badilisha after he joined the DCP Party. The ex-DP warned that the community would not tolerate any witchhunt or persecution of the County Chief.

"We will not allow him to harass Badilisha. If they try to bring fictitious charges, we will bring Nyandarua to a halt, and I will ask the rest of the Mountain to stand in solidarity with him.

"Immediately he is arrested, we will barricade all roads and bring the rest of the Mountain, as well as Nairobi, to a standstill. We will not allow leaders to be intimidated," Gachagua stated.

The DCP Leader advised Ruto against going after Kiambu Governor Kipchumba Murkomen. He told the President that a witch hunt on leaders from the Mount Kenya Region would further damage his reputation with locals.

Gachagua's sentiment came after Jalang'o, who was commenting on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's rural home, stated that people should stop bashing him over its modesty.

He added that while people were paid to both support and oppose the impeachment, not everyone decided to spend the money on lavish items.