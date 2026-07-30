Editor's Review EACC has arrested seven current and former senior officials of the County Government of Nakuru alongside a contractor over an alleged procurement fraud and conflict of interest scheme.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested seven current and former senior officials of the County Government of Nakuru alongside a contractor over an alleged procurement fraud and conflict of interest scheme involving county contracts worth Ksh120,042,417.

In a statement on Thursday, July 30, the agency said the arrests followed investigations into the award of dozens of county tenders between the 2020/2021 and 2024/2025 financial years.

According to the EACC, the investigations began after allegations emerged that a serving county economist had facilitated business dealings between the county and companies owned by her husband while she remained a public officer.

"The investigations arose from allegations that Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, an Economist II at the County Government of Nakuru, used companies owned by her husband to conduct business with the County Government while serving at the County," the statement read.

EACC said the companies allegedly linked to the scheme secured 29 county contracts over a five-year period, receiving more than Ksh120 million in payments.

"The companies, Denken Building & Construction Limited, Murinchamba Investments Limited and Windcom Solutions Limited, were awarded 29 contracts between the 2020/2021 and 2024/2025 Financial Years and received cumulative payments amounting to Ksh120,042,417," the statement added.

According to EACC, investigators established that the three companies were owned and controlled by Mubichi's husband, Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi, either solely or jointly with his brother, Brian Mwenda Ndubi.

The agency further found that the firms allegedly relied on false documents to unlawfully obtain the tenders, while part of the contract proceeds was transferred into joint bank accounts held by Mubichi and her husband.

Investigators also traced some of the payments to several senior county officials.

According to EACC, Mubichi's financial interests in the companies owned by her husband directly conflicted with her official responsibilities as an employee of the County Government of Nakuru, contrary to the principles of integrity and accountability expected of public officers.

File image of EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud

The agency said the investigations have now been completed and the case has been cleared for prosecution on multiple criminal charges.

"Upon conclusion of investigations, the inquiry file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who approved the prosecution of nine suspects on various charges, including conflict of interest, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, engaging in corrupt procurement practices, and wilful failure to comply with procurement laws," the statement further read.

According to EACC, those arrested are Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, an Economist II with the County Government of Nakuru; Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi, director of Denken Building & Construction Limited, Murinchamba Investments Limited and Windcom Solutions Limited; and Daniel Ndung'u Wainaina, Chief Officer for Medical Services.

Others are Kennedy Mungai Barasa, Chief Officer for Roads and Infrastructure; Timothy Kiogora Murithi, Chief Officer for Water; Peter Gitau Thabanja, City Manager of Nakuru City; and Solomon Sirma, the County Executive Committee Member for Finance in Baringo County and former Chief Officer for Health in Nakuru County.

"They are expected to be arraigned before the Nakuru Law Courts on 31st July 2026," the statement noted.

EACC also directed two additional suspects believed to have gone into hiding to surrender immediately at its South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru or the nearest EACC office for processing.

They are Brian Mwenda Ndubi, Director of Windcom Solutions Limited, and Josphat Kimemia, Chief Officer for Youth Affairs and Sports.

This comes a day after EACC arrested three suspects over the alleged embezzlement of Ksh4.8 million that had been allocated for the purchase and installation of six electricity transformers under the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) for Igembe North Constituency.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 29, the agency said the suspects are expected to be arraigned before the Meru Law Courts to face multiple corruption-related charges.

EACC said the investigations were launched after receiving reports that senior officials of the Igembe North NG-CDF had allegedly embezzled the funds allocated for the project.

According to the agency, investigators established that the constituency's NG-CDF Committee received Ksh4.8 million to facilitate the purchase and installation of six electricity transformers at Buathine, Ethiopia, Ntobocui, Luciuti MCK, Marere Centre, and Muurune, with each transformer budgeted at Ksh800,000.

EACC further established that the money was transferred into six separate project bank accounts before being withdrawn on the same day by account signatories James Muroki Eusebio, James Ntonjira Ntongai, and Joshua M'maroo, acting with the authority of the then NG-CDF Fund Manager, Pauline Waruguru Mwangi.

Investigations also revealed that although the committee claimed to have engaged the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) and the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) to implement the project, both institutions confirmed they neither received payment nor any communication regarding the procurement.

As a result, no transformers were purchased or installed at any of the identified project sites.