Editor's Review Dr Mathenge joined DCP less than a week after Ruto sacked him.

Dr Thuo Mathenge joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) barely a week after President William Ruto revoked his appointment as the Chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO).

Mathenge was welcomed to DCP on Thursday, July 30, by party leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He met Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence, where the two had discussions about the party and its future.

The ex-DP described the former KALRO Chairperson's entry as valuable to the party and added that DCP would be a force to reckon with in 2027 and beyond.

"At the Wamunyoro residence this morning, I had the pleasure of welcoming Dr Thuo Mathenge into the DCP party. He represents both the present and the future of our nation.

A file photo of Dr Thuo Mathenge with DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.



"Our party has evolved into a formidable political movement that will shape the future of our country. Green is Wealth, Green is the future," the statement read in part.

President Ruto revoked Mathenge's appointment on July 24, barely eight months after appointing him. The businessman was supposed to have served a three-year term from November 2024 to November 2027.

Dr Muthenge is an astute businessman with a diverse investment portfolio in hospitality, real estate, agriculture and property.

He operated several clinics in Nairobi and Kiambu Counties before he sold the business and used the proceeds to set up a chicken farm and slaughterhouse.

He is also linked to the Bantu Africa Hotel in Nyeri, the same county that Gachagua hails from.

Earlier, the DCP Leader welcomed former Githunguri Member of Parliament (MP) Kago Wa Lydia to the party. Wa Lydia is set to make a political comeback in 2027.

The former MP will battle it out with incumbent Gathoni Wamuchomba of UDA for the Parliamentary seat. He told Gachagua that the constituents had instructed him to run for the seat under DCP.

The DCP Leader assured him of a transparent nomination process and encouraged him to intensify efforts to grow the party's membership.

Earlier, former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa announced her exit from the UDA party, citing frustration and humiliation by President Ruto and other leaders from the Coast Region