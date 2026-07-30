Editor's Review Njuguna Ndung'u said Kenya has the institutional and individual capacity to uphold integrity, but that potential is weakened when leaders interfere with independent institutions.

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u has accused President William Ruto of undermining public institutions, claiming that government officials are acting out of fear because institutions have been overrun by political influence.

Speaking on Thursday, July 30, Ndung'u said Kenya has the institutional and individual capacity to uphold integrity, but that potential is weakened when leaders interfere with independent institutions.

"The capacity to do the right thing exists, but it is often undermined by institutional failure, where individuals seek to overrun institutions. Right now, the current president overruns all the institutions, and as a result, everyone within those institutions feels compelled to conform out of fear," he said.

Ndung’u said he chose not to participate in questionable transactions during his tenure at the National Treasury because he believed such actions would have lifelong consequences that would not disappear with a change in government.

"I refused to engage in questionable deals while serving in the Ministry of Finance. I simply couldn't do it because I knew those actions would follow you to your grave. They don't disappear when a regime leaves office," he added.

Ndung'u further revealed that some of his colleagues became caught up in similar issues, noting that unresolved legal and ethical cases continued to affect them until their deaths.

"I had friends who became entangled in such matters, including some at the Central Bank. Even by the time they died, those issues were still haunting them. Their cases were never concluded, and that in itself became a form of punishment," he further said.

File image of Njuguna Ndung'u

Ndung’u maintained that the strength of both individuals and institutions is what enables public servants to resist improper demands, noting that political environments are temporary while accountability remains.

"Ultimately, it is only individual and institutional capacity that gives someone the courage to say no, because they understand that the consequences will follow them. Political circumstances change, and the rules of the game also change," he concluded.

Meanwhile, former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has announced that she has left Ruto's UDA party.

Speaking during a press conference earlier Thursday, Jumwa explained that she decided after consultations with the people.

"After a deep reflection, heartfelt prayer and countless consultations with the people I serve, I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my political life.

"From today, Aisha Jumwa Katana is no longer a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)," she announced.

Jumwa alleged that she had undergone insurmountable humiliation despite supporting the Head of State, whom she accused of failing to stand up for her.

She claimed that when Ruto was hosting a delegation of leaders from the Coast Region, she was denied entry. The ex-CS added that she tried to reach out to the President, who allegedly ignored her.

"Ruto, I loved you and campaigned for you on my own, before those who are now persuading you to betray me. You are the President, yet I don't have a job even as a sweeper in your government.

"In case you don't know, I have been chased away from State House. You have humiliated me enough," she reiterated.