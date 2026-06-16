Editor's Review President William Ruto has arrived in Evian, France, to attend the G7 Summit.

President William Ruto has arrived in Evian, France, to attend the 52nd G7 Summit.

The Head of State is accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto and Prime Cabinet Musalia Mudavadi.

File image of President William Ruto with Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and First Lady Rachel Ruto.

Ruto, who jetted out of the country on Monday, June 15 night is attending the summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The G7 summit, which began on Monday, will continue until Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, in a statement, said President Ruto will represent Africa and advance the continent's priorities in the summit.

File image of President William Ruto.

“President Ruto’s invitation to the summit reflects the growing recognition of Kenya’s strategic leadership role in global affairs and the confidence placed in his voice on matters concerning Africa and the Global South.

“In that capacity, the President will articulate Africa’s unified position as concretised during the Africa Forward Summit held last month in Nairobi, which established a common continental agenda on economic transformation, financial reform, climate action and digital development,” said Mohamed.

Ruto will champion for stronger partnerships between Africa and the world’s leading economies in trade, infrastructure, energy, climate resilience and innovation while advocating for renewed international solidarity and a more inclusive framework for shared global prosperity.

The President will further articulate Africa’s position on the governance and deployment of Artificial Intelligence, advocating for equitable access to emerging technologies and increased investment in digital infrastructure, data centres, innovation ecosystems and skills development.

File image of President William Ruto with First Lady Rachel Ruto at the G7 Summit.

The 2026 G7 Summit will be attended by US President Donald Trump, President Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also be in attendance.

On the sidelines of the event, President Ruto will hold bilateral meetings with several Heads of State and Government to strengthen strategic partnerships, deepen economic cooperation and mobilise investments.

“The engagements will focus on attracting investment into manufacturing, renewable energy, infrastructure, agribusiness, housing, healthcare, digital services and value-added exports, while unlocking opportunities under the National Infrastructure Fund to support economic growth, create jobs and improve livelihoods for Kenyans,” Mohamed added.

File image of President William Ruto's motorcade in France.

President Ruto’s trip to France comes days after he visited Belgium, Norway and Finland.

Speaking on June 11, during a town hall meeting with Kenyans living in Finland, Ruto defended his frequent international trips, saying his travels are part of his responsibility as Kenya’s chief diplomat.

Ruto said his trips are focused on securing opportunities and strengthening Kenya’s position on the global stage rather than personal interests.

"I was looking at one of the headlines in the newspaper that William Ruto is travelling again. I wish they knew the kind of schedule that I have. I have not come here as a tourist or to waste time; I have come here to make sure we have achieved certain things.

"Just for the record, I am the chief diplomat of our country. People want to know what Kenya stands for," he said.