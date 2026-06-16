Editor's Review Detectives have arrested three more suspects linked to the violent disruption of a meeting at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

Detectives have arrested three more suspects linked to the violent disruption of a meeting at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests were carried out by officers from DCI Kilimani in collaboration with detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office following intelligence-led operations and forensic investigations.

"Detectives from DCI Kilimani, working jointly with officers from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office, have arrested three suspects linked to the violent invasion of All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, where an ongoing meeting was forcefully disrupted," the statement read.

In its statement, the DCI identified the suspects as George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa, and Melvin Alumasa Bwani.

"Acting on intelligence leads and supported by forensic analysis, detectives trailed and arrested George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa, and Melvin Alumasa Bwani at various locations within Nairobi," the statement added

During the operation, detectives recovered a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMFH 161S, which investigators believe was used in carrying out the offence.

Mobile phones found in the possession of the suspects were also seized and secured for forensic examination as part of ongoing investigations.

File image of suspected goons at All Saints' Cathedral

The DCI said preliminary findings indicate that more individuals were involved in the attack and that efforts are underway to track down all those connected to the incident.

"Investigations have since revealed that the attack was not the work of the three suspects alone. Detectives are actively pursuing more leads to establish the full extent of the criminal enterprise and identify and arrest all persons involved," the statement noted.

The DCI noted that the latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody in connection with the incident to five.

"The three now join two other suspects, earlier arrested in connection with the incident and are undergoing processing pending arraignment," the statement concluded.

The incident occurred on June 12 when a rowdy group forced its way into the church compound after confronting security personnel at the entrance.

The attackers are said to have proceeded to the conference section, where they disrupted the meeting, damaged materials and reportedly assaulted some participants before police intervened and dispersed them.

Reacting to the invasion, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said security agencies were pursuing individuals involved in the attack.

Speaking during a Sunday service and Golden Jubilee celebrations at AIC Plainsview Church in Nairobi, he assured Kenyans that those responsible will be identified and prosecuted.

Murkomen described goonism as an emerging security concern and said the government was taking steps to strengthen law enforcement in the capital.

"Several suspects have been arrested, and our security agencies are pursuing more. We will ensure that those involved are brought to book and held accountable," he said.

Murkomen announced plans to enhance Nairobi's security through the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit and the integration of modern technology to improve public order management and response to security threats.