Editor's Review WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will allow users to connect with others without having to share their personal phone numbers.

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will allow users to connect with others without having to share their personal phone numbers.

In an update on Monday, June 29, WhatsApp announced the introduction of usernames, giving users an alternative way to start conversations while keeping their phone numbers private.

"Your phone number is personal and sometimes you want to connect without handing it over. that's why we're introducing usernames for WhatsApp," the statement read.

According to WhatsApp, users can begin reserving their preferred usernames this week in preparation for the full launch.

"Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch the feature. It takes just a few seconds, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp and then go to Settings > Account > Username," the statement added.

File image of WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah

This comes months after Safaricom announced a new privacy feature on M-PESA that conceals the sender’s phone number during money transfer transactions.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 11, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said protecting customer information remains central to Safaricom’s operations as M-PESA continues to evolve.

"As M-PESA turns 19 this month, we are reminded that the trust of our over 40 million M-PESA customers, who rely on this platform every day, is our greatest responsibility.

"That trust is built not only on the reliability of M-PESA, but also on how well we protect the personal information of those who use it," he said.

Ndegwa explained that the company had taken into account feedback from users who raised concerns about privacy when sending money through the service.

"We have listened to customer concerns about privacy and are introducing a new enhancement that minimizes the personal information shared while conducting Send Money transactions on M-PESA," he added.

According to Ndegwa, under the new feature, recipients will only see limited information about the person sending them money.

He added that recipients who need the sender's full details may request from Safaricom within 24 hours of the transaction.

"With this update, recipients will see limited details of the sender, helping to protect their privacy while ensuring transactions are completed seamlessly. If the recipient needs the sender’s full details, they can request us for them within 24 hours of the transaction," he explained.

Ndegwa said the process will also give senders control over whether their full information can be shared with the recipient.

According to the Safaricom CEO, a request system will allow recipients to seek the sender’s details, but only with the sender’s consent.

"The sender will receive a prompt asking whether they approve sharing their full details. If accepted, the recipient will receive the sender’s full name and mobile number via SMS. If declined, or if there is no response within 2 hours, the request will not go through," he further said.