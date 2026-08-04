Editor's Review Thousands of vulnerable households across the country have begun receiving cash transfers under the government's Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme.

Thousands of vulnerable households across the country have begun receiving cash transfers under the government's Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme following the release of funds covering three payment cycles.

In a statement on Monday, August 3, the State Department for Children Services announced that the funds for the April, May and June 2026 payment cycles have been released and are available for collection.

"The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, through the State Department for Children Services, wishes to inform beneficiaries of the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme that the payment for the months of April, May and June 2026 has been successfully disbursed and is now available for withdrawal through the contracted Payment Service Provider," the statement read.

The department confirmed that every beneficiary household is receiving a total of Ksh6,000, covering three monthly payment cycles at Ksh2,000 each.

"Each beneficiary household is receiving Ksh6,000, representing three payment cycles of Ksh2,000 each for the April, May and June 2026 payment cycles. The payment commenced on Friday, 31st July 2026," the statement added.

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File image of Department for Children Services Principal Secretary Carren Ageng'o

Beneficiaries have also been urged to verify that they have received an official payment notification from their contracted payment service provider before visiting a payment agent to withdraw their money.

"Beneficiaries who have not yet withdrawn their payments are advised to first confirm receipt of the official payment notification from their Payment Service Provider before visiting a payment agent," the statement further read.

The department advised anyone experiencing payment-related challenges to seek assistance by visiting the nearest Sub-County, County or Regional Children's Office or by calling the toll-free number, 1533.

The ministry said preparations for the next round of payments are already underway and assured beneficiaries that updates will be provided once the funds are ready for release.

"Preparations for the July 2026 payment cycle are at an advanced stage, and beneficiaries will be informed once the payment is ready for disbursement," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, thousands of learners with disabilities are set to benefit after the government launched the third phase of distributing assistive devices.

On Thursday, July 16, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba flagged off the latest distribution exercise at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Kasarani, Nairobi.

According to the CS, the latest phase of the programme will see the Ministry of Education, through KISE, distribute 11,139 of assistive devices to inclusive learning programmes and special schools in all 47 counties.

"Through this phase, the Ministry of Education, through KISE, will distribute 11,139 assistive devices to 321 inclusive programmes and special schools serving learners with visual and physical impairments across all 47 counties," he wrote

Ogamba also announced plans to expand the initiative beyond primary and secondary schools by extending the distribution of assistive devices to senior schools and institutions of higher learning.

"The Government will also extend the distribution of assistive devices to senior schools and tertiary institutions, including universities, to ensure that learners with disabilities continue receiving support throughout their educational journey," he added.