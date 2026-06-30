Editor's Review US Senator James Risch has called for a review of security ties between the US and Uganda after General Muhoozi Kainerugaba ordered the shutdown of three media outlets.

US Senator James Risch has called for a review of security ties between the US and Uganda after General Muhoozi Kainerugaba ordered the shutdown of three media outlets.

In a statement on Monday, June 29, Senator Risch, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, said attacks on the media make Muhoozi and the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) unfit partners.

The Idaho Senator emphasized that the US should only work with those advancing regional security.

“The U.S. needs to review its security relationship with Uganda. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's attacks on free speech, including shuttering major media houses this weekend, make him and the UPDF unfit partners.

“We should only work with those who advance regional security, not diminish it,” said Senator Risch.

File image of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Muhoozi Kainerugaba

On Sunday, June 28, General Muhoozi ordered the closure of NTV Uganda, the Daily Monitor and Spark TV.

Ugandan military personnel then raided the offices of the three media outlets, which are owned by the Nation Media Group (NMG) in Kampala.

The Ugandan soldiers blocked journalists working in the media stations from entering or leaving the premises.

In a post, Muhoozi announced that President Yoweri Museveni had approved the shutdown of the outlets.

“Mzee has approved my plan to close both NTV and Monitor. We are moving immediately,” Muhoozi wrote on his X account.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has announced that consultations are underway with government stakeholders following the shutdown of the three media outlets.

In a statement on Monday, June 29, the communications regulator acknowledged the situation that resulted in the broadcaster's television and radio stations going off air.

UCC said it was aware of the circumstances surrounding the disruption of the media outlets.

The commission said it had already initiated engagements with relevant government agencies to establish the facts surrounding the matter and determine the way forward.

"Consultations have begun with the relevant government stakeholders to obtain verified information. The Commission urges the public to remain calm and allow these consultations to proceed," the statement read in part.