Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise for its iTax system, during which the online tax platform will be temporarily unavailable to all users.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise for its iTax system, during which the online tax platform will be temporarily unavailable to all users.

In a notice on Friday, July 3, KRA said the maintenance will begin on Friday, July 3, at 8:00 p.m. and conclude on Saturday, July 4, at 12:00 a.m.

According to KRA, during the maintenance window, taxpayers and other stakeholders will not be able to access iTax services.

"Please be advised that there will be a scheduled maintenance of iTax from Friday 3rd July, 2026, 8:00 PM to Saturday 4th July, 2026, 12:00 AM. We regret any inconvenience caused," the agency said.

This comes days after KRA announced the rollout of a new digital licensing system for selected customs-controlled vehicles.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the agency said the new system, which takes effect from Wednesday, July 1, will see applications for Transit Goods (C28) licences and Vehicles/Vessels Conveying Other Goods Under Customs Control (C40) licences processed electronically through the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and the Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS).

"Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) notifies the general public that all Licences for Transit Goods (C28) and Licences for Vehicles/Vessels Conveying Other Goods Under Customs Control (C40) will be processed through Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS) with effect from 1st July, 2026," the statement read.

File image of Kenyans at a KRA reception desk

According to KRA, under the new arrangement, applicants will be required to register on the RECTS platform before submitting their applications.

They must provide several documents, including the motor vehicle log book, a valid insurance certificate, a COMESA Yellow Card or insurance cover for foreign-registered motor vehicles, and a photograph of the truck and trailer with the registration numbers clearly visible.

KRA said applicants whose requests are approved will receive their licences electronically after paying the required fees.

"The successful applicants will receive the automated licence on their registered email after payment of the requisite fees. The automated licence can be verified using the provided QR Code," the statement added.

KRA also outlined the process for first-time applicants who have not yet created RECTS profiles.

"First time applicants without RECTS Profiles shall seek registration by visiting the Cargo Monitoring Unit on 13th Floor, Times Tower or Email [email protected] or the nearest Rapid Response Unit at Mazeras, Taru, Voi, Emali, Sameer, Naivasha, Nakuru, Kericho, Eldoret, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kitale, Kainuk, Lodwar, Kakuma or Marsabit," the statement further read.

KRA said the registration centres have been designated to assist applicants in creating RECTS profiles before they can submit licence applications online.

It clarified that the new digital process applies to all new licence applications for 2026 as well as renewal applications for 2027 and beyond.

The authority also cautioned that submitting an application does not automatically guarantee approval, noting that every application will undergo internal verification to confirm the accuracy of the information provided before a licence is issued.