Editor's Review Jambojet was on Sunday, July 26, forced to abort the takeoff of flight JM8650 from Nairobi to Kisumu.

Jambojet was on Sunday, July 26, forced to abort the takeoff of flight JM8650 from Nairobi to Kisumu.

In a statement, Jambojet said aircraft 5Y-JXL experienced a system caution alert at approximately 6:00 AM.

The airline noted that it aborted the flight to Kisumu as a precautionary measure.

“Jambojet wishes to confirm that at approximately 0600hrs today, flight JM 8650, operated on 5Y-JXL from Nairobi to Kisumu, experienced a system caution alert before takeoff and, as a safety precautionary measure, takeoff was aborted,” read the statement in part.

Jambojet confirmed that all passengers and crew members safely disembarked from the aircraft and were assisted by its ground staff.

File image of a Jambojet plane at an airport.

“We can confirm all the guests and crew safely disembarked from the aircraft, and received the necessary assistance from our team on ground,” Jambojet stated.

The aircraft was later moved back to the bay for a technical evaluation by Jambojet's maintenance team.

Further, Jambojet apologized for the inconvenience caused to affected passengers following the cancellation of the flight.

“We sincerely apologize for the distress and inconvenience this incident may have caused and assure that the safety and well-being of our guests and crew remain our top priority,” the statement added.

The incident comes a month after a Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft, registration 5Y-SOP, crash-landed at the Maasai Mara airstrip.

Videos captured at the scene showed the small white aircraft, believed to be a Cessna 208 Caravan, coming to rest nose-down with its tail raised into the air following the rough landing.

Several individuals, including people dressed in uniform, were seen rushing across the airstrip toward the aircraft moments after the incident.

The aircraft was carrying three individuals who all escaped the incident without any injuries.

The three individuals were later able to proceed to Serengeti Camp following the incident.