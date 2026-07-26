Editor's Review Safaricom has explained why some users of its MyOneApp have been repeatedly logged out of the application.

Safaricom has explained why some users of its MyOneApp have been repeatedly logged out of the application.

The explanation came after a user raised concerns about being forced to activate the app several times within a short period and questioned whether customers were now required to use Safaricom mobile data to access the platform.

The user said the frequent logouts had become frustrating after repeatedly activating the application within one hour.

"I have activated your app like 5 times in the past hour, and it keeps logging me out. Is it a requirement now to use only Safaricom data with the app?" the user.

In response, Safaricom acknowledged the inconvenience and explained that the app uses the customer's SIM card and mobile data as part of its identity verification process.

"We understand how frustrating this is. For security reasons, the App verifies your identity using your SIM card and data on. When using Wi-Fi, especially while roaming, the app may require you to sign in again," the company explained.

File image of a Safaricom customer using M-Pesa service

This explanation comes months after Safaricom issued an apology following widespread complaints from users over the performance of the app.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, the telco acknowledged that the rollout did not meet expectations and admitted to delivering a subpar user experience.

"To our customers, we owe you a sincere apology over the new My OneApp. We are sorry for giving you a poor experience," the statement read.

Safaricom conceded that many users encountered difficulties accessing and navigating the app, prompting an urgent internal review and response.

The company noted that the issues were more pronounced among roaming and diaspora users, as well as those whose devices automatically updated to the new version of the app.

"Many of you have experienced challenges while accessing the app and when you did, the experience fell short. Particularly, to our roaming and diaspora customers who have had more challenges logging into the new app, and for those who had auto-updates settings on their phones and were automatically moved to the new My OneApp. This is not what we promised, and for that we are sorry," the statement added.

Safaricom defended the original intention behind the My OneApp, stating that it was designed to unify services and enhance user convenience and overall experience.

"We built My OneApp to serve you better, bringing all Safaricom services into one place, with simple journeys, improved security and offering a better customer experience," the statement further read.

However, Safaricom admitted that user feedback has shown a clear gap between expectations and delivery, assuring customers that their concerns are being taken seriously and acted upon with urgency.

"We have gathered all the feedback, and we are treating your concerns with urgency. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve the issues you have raised, so that whether you are in Kenya or abroad, you can seamlessly access and use My OneApp," the statement concluded.