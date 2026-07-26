Editor's Review The US government has deported former NFL linebacker Daniel Ogama Adongo back to Kenya.

The United States (US) Government has deported former NFL linebacker Daniel Ogama Adongo back to Kenya.

In a statement on Saturday, July 25, the Department of Homeland Security said Adongo has a criminal record in the US.

According to the department, the 37-year-old was arrested multiple times for criminal mischief with damage, felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct.

“This criminal and former NFL linebacker has been deported after he broke our laws.

“Daniel Ogama Adongo, from Kenya, has a criminal record in the U.S. that includes arrests for criminal mischief with damage, felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct,” the statement read.

File image of Daniel Ogama Adongo.

Adongo, who is a former rugby player, converted to American football and joined the Indianapolis Colts as a linebacker in July 2013.

He played a total of five games, mostly on special teams, during his time at the Colts

His NFL career ended in 2015 after Indianapolis police received reports of domestic violence between Adongo and an unidentified female he was living with.

This comes months after the Department of Homeland Security published a list of immigrants marked for deportation.

The list, which was released in December 2025, involved more than 100,000 people, including 15 Kenyans arrested across various states.

According to DHS, its officers are implementing the administration’s instructions by initiating mass deportations, beginning with those it categorized as the highest-risk offenders.

"Under Secretary Kristi Noem's leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Donald Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here," the department said.

Alfred Obiero was among the Kenyans on the list after he was convicted of assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, and domestic violence.

Another Kenyan on the list is Bethuel Gathu, who had been convicted of robbery and was arrested in Chowchilla in the state of California.

Daniel Kathii was included in the group as well, having been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested in Conroe in the state of Texas.

DHL also listed Moses Okoth, who had been convicted of aggravated assault involving a weapon and was arrested in Nashville, in the state of Tennessee.