Editor's Review The Ugandan government has nominated Ambassador Olara Otunnu as its candidate for the position of United Nations Secretary-General.

The Ugandan government has nominated Ambassador Olara Otunnu as its candidate for the position of United Nations Secretary-General.

In a statement on Sunday, July 26, Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Otunnu's candidature has formally been submitted.

“The Government of the Republic of Uganda has nominated and submitted the candidature of Ambassador Olara Otunnu, a distinguished Ugandan statesman and international civil servant, for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations,” the statement read in part.

The Ugandan Foreign Affairs Ministry described Otunnu as a distinguished diplomat whose career has spanned senior roles within the United Nations, national government, academia, and civil society.

Otunnu served as Under-Secretary-General and the first Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict between 1998 and 2005.

File image of Olara Otunnu

He also served as Uganda's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 1980 to 1985.

Otunnu further served as Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs between 1985 and 1986 and was a member of the Uganda National Consultative Council during the country's transitional period following the fall of the Idi Amin regime.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Jurisprudence from Oxford University and a Master of Laws from Harvard Law School, and is fluent in English, French, and Luo.

The Ugandan government expressed confidence in Otunnu’s experience, saying he is the best-suited candidate for the UN Secretary-General role.

“The Government of Uganda is confident that Ambassador Otunnu's unique breadth of experience, spanning the UN Secretariat, the Security Council, national government, academia, and grassroots peacebuilding, makes him exceptionally well suited to lead the United Nations at this critical juncture in global affairs,” Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Ministry added.

The term of the current United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to come to an end on December 31, 2026.

Guterres has been at the helm of the UN since January 1, 2017, when he took over from Ban Ki-moon.

The UN Secretary-General is appointed by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.

Otunnu joins six other candidates who have declared interest in the UN Secretary-General position.

They include: Michelle Bachelet, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Rebeca Grynspan, Macky Sall and Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett.

The role of the Secretary-General includes directing day-to-day work and administration of the UN Secretariat.

The SG also attends sessions with United Nations bodies and consults with world leaders, government officials, and other stakeholders.