Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allegations that two drug barons are in the Cabinet.

Speaking on Monday, January 12 evening, CS Murkomen termed Gachagua’s claims as political gimmicks.

The Interior CS noted that all Cabinet Secretaries were thoroughly vetted by the National Assembly and insisted that anyone found to have links to drug trafficking would not have been appointed to the Cabinet.

“I cannot take Gachagua seriously when he discusses other people by saying there are cabinet secretaries selling drugs. There was a clear process of vetting all public servants, including all of us who came to the cabinet.

“If any of them had an iota of those allegations being proven, they would not have held public office. So, these are just political gimmicks out there,” Murkomen stated.

File image of CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

The Interior CS also accused the DCP party leader of tribalism when it comes to the fight against anything.

“The first and fortunate thing about the former deputy president is his obsession with tribalism when it comes to the fight against anything, whether it is education or alcohol. He sees everything through the precincts of his personal tribal angle,” Murkomen claimed.

Further, CS Murkomen reiterated that the government is fighting drug and alcohol abuse across the country.

“We are fighting drugs and alcohol abuse in every part of the country,” Murkomen added.

This comes days after Gachagua claimed that President Ruto appointed two known drug barons to the Cabinet.

Speaking on January 4, Gachagua asked the President to sack the two CSs if he is serious about the war on drugs.

“The President appointed two Cabinet ministers who are being accused of selling drugs. Now we are asking William Ruto if he sabotaged the programme to fight drugs and illegal alcohol—how can Kenyans trust him?

“I saw him say that people involved in cocaine will be jailed for life. If you are serious, first dismiss those two ministers from your Cabinet,” said Gachagua.