The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has announced that sunny and dry conditions will be experienced across the country this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, January 13, the weatherman said rainfall is likely to be experienced in a few places this week.

Some of the regions that are expected to experience rainfall include: the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coastal region, and the South-eastern lowlands.

“Mainly sunny and dry conditions are expected over several parts of the country. However, occasional rainfall may occur over a few areas, particularly the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coastal region, and the South-eastern lowlands,” read the weather forecast in part.

The Met Department also announced that daytime maximum temperatures of above 30°C are expected in the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

File image of dry conditions in Mandera County.

Parts of the South-eastern lowlands, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya will also experience hot conditions.

Meanwhile, parts of the Central Highlands, the North and Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro are expected to experience cold nights, with minimum temperatures falling below 10°C.

This comes days after the department said most parts of the country will experience predominantly dry weather conditions in January.

In a statement, the weatherman said the dry conditions are likely to worsen, especially in the northern parts of the country.

“The current dry conditions being experienced over the northern and parts of the eastern sectors of the country are expected to exacerbate. Relevant authorities are advised to put in place measures to avert any loss of lives and livelihoods.

“The limited pasture and water over the ASAL areas may lead to resource-based conflicts among the pastoral and farming communities,” the Met Department warned.

Further, the department said the high temperatures might lead to heat stress and heat-related discomfort such as headaches and fatigue, and advised the public to hydrate properly.

“The public is therefore advised to hydrate appropriately and avoid working in the open, especially in the afternoons,” the weatherman added.