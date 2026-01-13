Editor's Review KASNEB has outlined two methods for payment of examination fees.

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has released the schedule for the April 2026 examinations, which will be conducted over a four-day period.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, January 13, the examination body informed students, parents, sponsors, guardians, training institutions, and other stakeholders that the examinations will take place from Monday, April 20, 2026, to Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The examinations will cover various professional and technical qualifications offered by the board.

Among the qualifications to be examined are the Certificate in Accounting and Management Skills, the Accounting Technicians Diploma, the Diploma in Data Management and Analytics, and the Diploma in Computer Networks and Systems Administration.

The schedule also includes examinations for Diploma in Quality Management, Certified Public Accountants, Certified Public Accountants in Public Finance, and Certified Investment and Financial Analysts.

Other qualifications on the examination calendar include Certified Credit Professionals, Certified Information Systems Solutions Expert, Certified Forensic Fraud Examiner, Certified Public Finance Manager, and Vocational Certificate Courses covering both Vocational Certificate in Supply and Vocational Certificate in Information Communication Technology.

The professional examinations will also feature the Certified Procurement and Supply Professional of Kenya, Associate in Procurement and Supply of Kenya, Certified Quality Professional, Business Data Analytics Practical Paper, and Financial Modelling and Data Analytics Practice Paper.

Additionally, the Foreign Accountancy Qualifications examination is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The board has advised candidates to make early arrangements, including securing permission from their employers where applicable, to ensure they are able to sit for the examinations.

KASNEB has set the closing date for registration and examination entry for the April 2026 examinations as Friday, 20 March 2026. Students are encouraged to complete their registration before this deadline to avoid any last-minute complications.

The examination body has made the qualifications brochure available for download from the KASNEB website at www.kasneb.or.ke. Alternatively, the brochure can be obtained from several physical locations across the country.

These include the offices of KASNEB and KASNEB resource centres at Utalii Centre in Nairobi, as well as centres in Kisumu, Kisa, Eldoret, Nyeri, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kitale, Kakamega, Meru, and Thika. The brochure is also available at Kenya National Library Service branches countrywide and training institutions offering KASNEB courses.

KASNEB has outlined two methods for payment of examination fees. Students can pay through the student portal using the link www.kasneb.or.ke/student. A detailed guide regarding this mode of payment is available on the student portal.

Alternatively, foreign-based students can make payments through the KCB Dollar Account Number 1123096465. The board has advised students to use the above payment channels and noted that no payment should be made in cash through any member of staff or KASNEB agent.

Cash payments will not be accepted at KASNEB offices. Students based outside Kenya or foreign students are advised to pay the applicable fees in US dollars.

All continuing students of KASNEB are required to renew their annual registration by July 1 of each year. New students are advised to note that the annual registration renewal fee is due on July 1 following the first eligible examination sitting for that particular programme thereafter.