Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has launched the 2026 edition of the Masomo Bora program, an initiative designed to support students in all 65 day secondary schools across the constituency.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 13, the MP said starting this term, school fees for all day secondary school learners, including senior secondary schools, will be set at Ksh500 per term.

In addition, Nyoro stated daily meals for students will be provided, including chapati on every last Friday of the month.

To supplement existing support, Nyoro announced that the Kiharu NG-CDF will allocate an additional Ksh10 million for revision materials, adding to the Ksh20 million provided previously.

Beyond learning materials, over Ksh50 million will go towards school infrastructure, with a particular focus on laboratories.

Further, to encourage enrollment in schools with low numbers or newly established institutions, Nyoro said free uniforms will be provided for all students entering Grade 10 in these schools.

Nyoro added that in a bid to support co-curricular activities, all 65 schools will receive an extra Ksh50,000 to supplement the activity kitty, while Ksh 900,000 has been allocated for prize-giving celebrations, split equally between Murang’a East and Kahuro sub-counties.

Teachers and school principals are also being recognized for their contributions, with paid trips to Mombasa and Dubai up for grabs.

"The best improved teacher per subject in each of the sub-counties to get a paid-up trip to Mombasa. This will include the previous year, since some were participating in the marking of KCSE when they could have travelled.

"Principals from the best and best-improved schools per ward to have a fully paid-up trip to Dubai. Of the 6 wards, twelve Principals will travel. Those who have travelled to Dubai before may choose to travel to Malaysia," the MP noted.

Other measures include remedial support capped at Ksh1,000 per term, no additional registration or service fees, coverage of bus maintenance for school transport, and inclusivity for students from across Kenya.

This comes a week after Nyoro issued a warning to the government over what he termed as inadequate funding for schools in the 2026 academic year.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 6, the lawmaker criticized the government for releasing only Ksh109 per student to run schools for the current term, dismissing official statements about capitation disbursement as untrue and incorrect.

"Some of these things we are not begging. As leaders, sometimes we are just telling the government to do what they need to do. Last week we told the government clearly that they needed to release a circular in terms of capitation or we were going to do some unspecified actions," he stated.

Nyoro accused the government of failing to adequately fund schools for the year 2026, noting that only Ksh109 has been sent to institutions to cover operational costs for the entire term.

"So I'm also now calling the government. You have not funded schools in the year 2026. You've only sent 109 shillings only to run our schools for this term," he said.

Nyoro issued an ultimatum, threatening to mobilize Kenyan parents if the government fails to release adequate capitation funds by midterm.

He argued that parents have a right to demand proper funding since they pay taxes and free basic education is constitutionally guaranteed.

"Failure to which we are going to mobilise all the Kenyan parents to debate what is their right. And their right is that they pay taxes. Free basic education has been there in Kenya.

"The Kenyan parents cannot continue to observe silently as the government continues to tear down and annihilate the right of learners in Kenya by not adequately funding the free basic education," he warned.