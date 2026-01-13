Editor's Review The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has ordered a nationwide internet shutdown ahead of the General Election set for Thursday.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has ordered a nationwide internet shutdown ahead of the General Election set for Thursday, January 15.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, January 13, opposition leader Bobi Wine criticized the government’s action, especially just days before the elections.

"The criminal regime has announced an internet shutdown throughout Uganda, beginning at 6:00pm today, ahead of the election on Thursday," he said.

UCC issued the directive to all licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country.

The agency is seeking to restrict public access to the internet, including social media, web browsing, and messaging platforms, until further notice.

"Following a strong recommendation from the Inter-Agency Security Committee, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) duly directs all licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to implement a temporary suspension of public internet access, sale and registration of new SIM cards, and outbound data roaming services to One Network Area countries," the letter read.

The UCC defended the measure as a precautionary step to maintain public order during the election period.

"This measure is necessary to mitigate the rapid spread of online misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud, and related risks, as well as preventing incitement of violence that could affect public confidence and national security during the election period," the letter continued.

According to UCC, the suspension is set to take effect on Tuesday, January 13, at 6:00pm, and will remain in force until the UCC issues a restoration notice.

The directive clarifies that all non-essential public internet traffic must be blocked.

"The suspension is effective 13th January 2026, at 1800hrs and will remain in force until a restoration notice is issued by the UCC. During this period, all non-essential public internet traffic must be blocked.

"Public internet traffic includes but is not limited to social media platforms, web browsing, video streaming, personal email services, and messaging applications, among others," the letter added.

While the shutdown affects general users, the UCC provided a limited set of exemptions for essential services and network management.

"To safeguard public safety, critical national functions, and the operational integrity of communications infrastructure, a strictly defined exclusion list has been established by the UCC.

"These exclusions permit continued access to essential services and systems required for network monitoring and management and are strictly for non-mobile internet services. If operators detect abuse of internet services by excluded services and systems, immediate suspension is required," the letter further read.

It added, "Access to these excluded systems must be limited exclusively to authorized personnel and implemented through secure, whitelisted mechanisms e.g., dedicated IP ranges, VPNs, or private circuits."

This comes a week after Wine appealed to SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk following the shutdown of Starlink internet services in Uganda.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, he raised concerns over the move that has occurred just days before the country’s January 15 elections.

Wine stated that Starlink’s shutdown in Uganda had cut off citizens’ access to the internet ahead of the election that the opposition views as a peaceful opportunity to end President Yoweri Museveni’s decades-long rule.

"Elon Musk, here in Uganda, your Starlink has disabled citizens' access to its internet just days to the January 15th election in which we seek to peacefully end Yoweri Museveni’s 40-year-old dictatorship.

"Like other dictators, Museveni has suffocated free expression, engaged in mass killings, brutally persecuted the opposition, and suppressed citizens' rights - among other atrocities," he said.

Wine appealed for the restoration of Starlink services, arguing that internet access is essential for citizens to communicate freely.

"Please reactivate Starlink internet access in Uganda so that citizens can be able to communicate and stand a fair chance at shaping their destiny. Democracy dies in darkness," he added.