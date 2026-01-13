Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Nakuru, Nyeri, and Kisumu counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Nakuru, Nyeri, and Kisumu counties on Wednesday, January 14.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 14, the company said the outages are part of planned maintenance works on the electricity network.

In Nakuru County, the outage will affect parts of Naivasha Town and Kihoto from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas set to be affected include Whole of Kihoto, Masaada Hotel, Lake Naivasha Resort, Villa Estate, Adee, Boffar Farm, Part of Karagita, Wildfire, Roka Industries, Lakeview, KWS, Guest Inn, Kabati, Naivasha Town, Naivasha Maximum Prison, Landing Beach, National Cereals Board & adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nyeri County, two separate areas will experience power interruptions from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

In Gatuamba and Ndiriti, the affected areas are Gatuamba S/Centre, Gatuamba Medical Center, Gatiriri Dairy, Gatuamba Pri & Sec Schools & adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Gathungururu and Tambaya, the outage will affect Gichecheni, Gathungururu, Tambaya, Kaheti, Kiawamururu, Ningaini, Kaheti Boys, Rev. Muhoro, Mbari ya Ngai, Kagunyo C/Factory & adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, the power interruption will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and will affect Gate Lakes University, Sugar Research, Gita area and & adjacent customers.

This comes days after Kenya Power issued a customer alert clarifying its hours of operation and reminding customers that its teams work round the clock to address electricity supply issues and conduct necessary inspections.

In a notice on Wednesday, December 24, the power utility emphasized that it provides uninterrupted service to resolve power outages and inspection of installations on a 24-hour basis.

Kenya Power advised all customers to allow its staff access to electricity supply installations, meters, and cables located within their premises at any time of day or night as they carry out their duties.

"All our customers are advised to allow our staff access to electricity supply installations, meters and cables, that are located within their premises, as they carry out their duties at any time of the day or night," the notice stated.

The company emphasized that all employees visiting customer premises must display official company identification cards bearing their staff numbers and national identification details.