Nearly half of Kenyans who are aware of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Fund say the programme’s eligibility criteria are unfair, while a notable minority believe the funding offered is too small to meaningfully support new businesses.

A new national survey by Infotrak Research shows that 46 per cent of respondents disagree with the NYOTA Fund’s eligibility requirements, which include factors such as age, education level and verification procedures.

Only 44 per cent consider the criteria fair, while the remaining respondents say they are unsure, highlighting widespread uncertainty and dissatisfaction around who qualifies for the programme.

Concerns over eligibility cut across regions and age groups, suggesting that the issue is not isolated to a specific demographic.

The findings indicate that many potential beneficiaries feel excluded despite meeting what they believe to be the programme’s core objectives of supporting unemployed youth and aspiring entrepreneurs.

At the same time, 19 per cent of respondents say the Ksh50,000 startup grant is too small to have real economic impact, arguing that the amount is insufficient to start or sustain a viable business in the current economic environment.

While a majority, 77 per cent, say the grant is adequate to begin small-scale ventures, the dissenting views point to growing pressure from rising costs of goods, rent and licensing fees.

Beyond eligibility and funding concerns, the survey paints a mixed picture of public confidence in the programme overall.

Awareness of the NYOTA Fund is relatively high, standing at 78 per cent nationally, but direct engagement remains limited.

Only 36 per cent of respondents say they or someone close to them has participated in the programme, while more than half report no involvement at all.

File image of President William Ruto during NYOTA Fund disbursement in Kisumu County

Transparency also emerges as a challenge; about 31 per cent of respondents rate the application and selection process as not transparent, compared to 25 per cent who describe it as very transparent.

The Infotrak survey was conducted nationwide among 800 respondents, with a representative sample drawn from all 47 counties.

This comes days after NYOTA opened applications for the On-the-Job Experience (workplace learning) programme.

In a notice on Thursday, January 29, NYOTA said the programme will offer 90,000 unskilled youth an opportunity to learn through real work experience.

According to NYOTA, successful applicants will be placed in actual job environments where they can gain experience, sharpen their skills and boost their chances of securing employment.

"NYOTA Project is offering young Kenyans an opportunity to learn through real work experience (On-the-job Experience – OJE intervention), get a certificate and benefit from a safe and easy saving plan.

"The intervention features technical skill-building in various economies. Get placed in real jobs, gain and sharpen your skills, boost your confidence, and increase your chances of getting employed," read the notice in part.

NYOTA noted that beneficiaries will receive life skills, business and digital skills training, mentorship, as well as a nationally recognised certificate upon completion.

Youth aged 18 to 29 years are eligible to apply for the programme, while persons with disabilities can apply up to the age of 35.

The programme is open to applicants with Form Four education level or below, and is accessible in all the 47 counties.

Interested applicants are required to dial *254#, select the NYOTA Project, and follow the instructions provided.

The applications were opened on Thursday, January 29, and the deadline for applying is February 13, 2026.

NYOTA noted that no fees are required at any stage of the application process.