Editor's Review Matatu owners stated that they would be back on the streets every Monday and apologised to commuters.

The President of the Matatu Owners Association (MOA), Albert Karagacha, has declared that the matatu strike will take place every Monday.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, February 2, Karagacha explained that the go-slow will happen weekly until the government addresses concerns raised by MOA.

"We will be doing it every Monday. Next Monday, if there are no negotiations, we will still be on the road until we are listened to," he stated.

Karagacha ruled out having any discussions with Transport Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir, stating that the association will only speak to President William Ruto on the matter.

"We are ready to sit down with him and not the CS. The President said that he will protect the property of Kenyans and the citizens too," the MOA President affirmed.

PHOTO | COURTESY Kenyan commuters stranded in Nairobi CBD during the matatu strike.

The matatu owners apologised to commuters based in Nairobi for the inconvenience caused by the matatu strike.

"We are sorry for what has happened, but we are trying to fight for your rights. We know very well that if the vehicle is burnt and it has passengers, all of them will perish," Karagacha said.

Passengers were left stranded after matatu owners downed their tools on Monday morning. Several buses were parked in the middle of roads within the central business district (CBD) and major roads.

Police officers have arrested drivers and confiscated registration plates of several matatus. Multiple 33-seater buses used to barricade roads have also been towed to various police stations.