Editor's Review Two individuals have been fined after they were found illegally cultivating crops within a road reserve along a busy highway in Nakuru.

Two individuals have been fined after they were found illegally cultivating crops within a road reserve along a busy highway in Nakuru County.

In a statement on Sunday, March 15, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said enforcement officers carried out an operation targeting illegal activities along the Njoro-Mau Summit road.

KeNHA explained that the enforcement action was part of its ongoing efforts to protect road infrastructure and ensure that road reserves remain free from illegal use.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), South Rift Region, has taken enforcement action against illegal activities within the road reserve along the Njoro – Mau Summit (B129) Road," the statement read.

According to KeNHA, the individuals were discovered cultivating crops inside the protected corridor during a coordinated operation involving KeNHA officers and another enforcement unit.

"Two individuals found cultivating crops within the road reserve were arrested during an operation led by the Roads Superintendent in collaboration with the Axle Load Enforcement Unit (ALEHU). The suspects were arraigned in court and both were convicted," the statement added.

Following the court proceedings, the offenders were issued with a fine, with the authority reiterating that road reserves are legally protected areas where activities such as farming or construction are prohibited.

"Each offender was fined Ksh10,000 or, in default, will serve three (3) months imprisonment. KeNHA reminds the public that road reserves are protected areas. Encroachment, including farming, construction, or other activities within these corridors, is illegal," the statement further read.

File image of the cultivated road reserve

KeNHA urged members of the public to avoid encroaching on road reserves, noting that keeping the areas clear is essential for road safety.

"Further, members of the public are urged to respect and keep road reserves clear to ensure safety and allow for road maintenance and future development," the statement concluded.

This comes days after KeNHA issued a 21-day notice to traders and other occupants operating along a section of Mombasa Road.

In a notice on Thursday, March 12, the authority announced that it has notified all individuals occupying the road reserve illegally along the Mtito Andei stretch of the highway to vacate the area.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) hereby notifies all illegal roadside occupants, including traders and unauthorized structures, along the Mtito Andei section of the A8 Road (Mombasa Road) in both directions, to remove their wares and vacate the road reserve within twenty-one (21) days from the date of this notice," the notice read.

KeNHA explained that the directive is intended to allow the implementation of planned improvements along the busy highway.

"This directive is issued to facilitate the planned service road improvements and drainage rehabilitation works along this section of the A8 Road," the notice added.

According to KeNHA, the works form part of broader safety initiatives aimed at reducing accidents and ensuring the safe flow of traffic.

"The project forms part of the ongoing road safety improvement initiatives aimed at reducing road traffic accidents and ensuring the safe and unobstructed flow of traffic along the Mombasa Road highway," the notice further read.

KeNHA reiterated that all traders and occupants currently operating within the road reserve must comply with the directive by clearing their goods and dismantling any structures erected in the area.

"All affected traders and occupants are therefore required, through this notice, to remove their goods, structures, and any other encroachments from the road reserve within twenty-one (21) days from the date of this notice to allow for the implementation of the project works," the notice continued.

KeNHA cautioned that failure to comply will lead to enforcement action, with the agency removing any remaining structures or goods without additional notice once the deadline expires.

"Upon the expiry of the twenty-one (21) days - Wednesday, 8th April 2026 - any structures, goods, or encroachments remaining within the said section of the road reserve shall be removed without further reference to the owners, in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations governing the protection and management of road reserves," the notice concluded.