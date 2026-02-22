Editor's Review Kenya Met has warned of severe rainfall in a new 24-hour forecast covering several parts of the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of severe rainfall in a new 24-hour forecast covering several parts of the country.

In its outlook valid to Monday, February 23, the department projected widespread rainfall across southern regions, with some areas likely to receive very heavy downpours.

"The forecast indicates widespread rainfall across the southern parts of the country over the next 24 hours. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from moderate to heavy, with isolated very heavy (severe) rainfall in some areas," the statement read.

According to the advisory, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Central Highlands including Nairobi, and the South-Eastern Lowlands.

Moderate to heavy rainfall ranging between is expected over Western Kenya and adjoining areas.

The forecast also shows that moderate rainfall may extend to parts of the South Coast and nearby inland areas.

However, northern and northeastern regions are likely to receive little to no rainfall during the same period.

The department further outlined possible impacts associated with the heavy rains, warning of localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas, reduced visibility, slippery roads, and rising river levels in flood-prone catchments.

"Residents in affected areas are advised to remain alert, avoid crossing flooded roads and rivers, and continue to follow updates issued by the Kenya Met," the statement added.

This comes two days after Kenya Met issued a four-day heavy rainfall advisory affecting 22 counties across the country.

In a statement on Friday, February 20, Kenya Met warned that intensified rainfall is expected between February 21 and February 24, 2026, with several regions likely to experience heavy downpours.

The department said the ongoing rains are set to increase in intensity beginning Saturday.

"The rainfall being experienced over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley and Highlands west and East of Rift Valley including Nairobi is expected to intensify to more than 20mm in 24hrs on 21st February 2026. The heavy rainfall is likely to intensify to more than 30mm in 24hrs on 22d, 23rd and 24th February 2026 and spread to the Southeastern lowlands and the Coastal region especially south Coast. It is projected to reduce in intensity on 25th February 2026," the statement read.

According to the advisory, the heavy rains will initially affect areas around the Lake Victoria Basin and Rift Valley before extending to southeastern lowlands and parts of the Coast, particularly the south Coast.

The counties listed as areas of concern include Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Kakamega, Embu, Murang'a, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, southern Tana River and parts of Kilifi.

Kenya Met further cautioned residents to remain vigilant due to the risk of flooding and dangerous conditions.

"Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods. Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream. People are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields. Updates will be provided promptly if there are any changes," the statement added.