President William Ruto has pushed back on the blame in light of the widespread protests over the demolition of business structures in Githurai.

On February 18, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) moved in with bulldozers and excavators to demolish structures that had encroached on the road reserve.

Earlier, on January 9, KeNHA issued a directive ordering roadside traders in both directions at Roysambu and on the Nairobi-bound lane at Githurai to vacate the reserve.

The authority explained that the clearance was meant to create room for the construction of bus bays, aimed at improving public transport and reducing congestion.

Speaking at a church service on Sunday, February 22, Kiambu governor Kimani Wamatangi seemed to point fingers at the national government for not listening to the traders.

He said the matter would have been handled better had KeNHA engaged the traders for a solution.

However, speaking at the same church service, the president said the government was not to blame, as each elected leader in the area had their role that they probably may have failed in.

Ruto appeared to tell off Wamatangi and other local leaders who had faulted the national government for demolitions.

"If there was a problem in Githurai, let us not blame each other; we must all seek a solution to it. I won't accept taking blame when there are leaders on the ground," he said.

The president noted that the challenges faced by Kiambu residents, and indeed all Kenyans, needed the efforts of all leaders pulled together.

He said he would not accept blame for issues that would have otherwise been handled by local leaders.

"We have elected leaders in Kiambu, right from MCAs, MPs, woman representative, senator, governor, and even president. Where are these leaders when things go wrong? We all have a responsibility to work for our people and seek solutions to the problems facing them. I will not accept blame when we have leaders here, all of whom belong to UDA," the president said.

Earlier, former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua criticised the government over the demolitions.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 19, Gachagua denounced the demolitions, calling them cruel and unnecessary.

The DCP leader argued that KeNHA’s move was a grave affront to human dignity, saying it revealed a government devoid of compassion.

He further claimed that the demolitions in Githurai highlighted how disconnected the government is from the struggles of ordinary citizens.

Gachagua singled out Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, accusing him of sending police to Githurai while bandits were attacking and killing a teacher in Isiolo.

He also alleged that the bandits stormed a police station and caused destruction across Isiolo, driving away cattle.