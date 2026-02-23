Editor's Review Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has sent mixed signals about his political future even as he declared interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

In an interview on Sunday, February 22, the MP suggested that his loyalty lies primarily with the electorate rather than any political outfit.

However, in the same breath, Babu declared his ambition to lead the ODM Party, sending mixed signals about his immediate plans within the party.

"My party is the people. We have seen people being elected even without parties. The first loyalty that I have is to the people. Once you are loyal and you work for the people, you don’t need a party. I will communicate about that. For now, we must be the ODM party leader. I must be the ODM party leader. I know that I deserve it and I am capable," he said.

At the same time, Babu made it clear that his ultimate target is City Hall, expressing confidence that he will succeed Johnson Sakaja as Nairobi Governor.

He criticised the current county leadership and its working relationship with the national government.

"I will be the next governor of Nairobi County. Sakaja handed over his responsibilities to the president. He was simply saying that he is tired, he can’t do this work, help me. An incompetent national government comes in to help an incompetent county government.

"The governor became a different governor who cannot deliver services. They are saying Nairobi has technical issues, there is nothing technical about Nairobi," he added.

Babu also drew a sharp contrast between his leadership style and that of Sakaja, pointing to his track record as Embakasi East MP.

"The difference between Sakaja and Babu Owino is that you are looking at a basket of knowledge. The difference is like the ground and the sky. Babu is a performer. Babu has performed at Embakasi East and Babu was ranked as the best MP in terms of performance rating for two consecutive years," he continued.

Babu further framed his gubernatorial bid as a mission driven by service delivery rather than privilege.

"It shows you clearly that Babu can deliver and has always delivered from the university. We are going there not about beauty but duty. Babu came to Nairobi by bus, and Sakaja came to Nairobi by birth. I want to leave Nairobi a better place for those who came by birth," he further said.

This comes months after ODM leader Oburu Oginga assured Babu of the party’s ticket for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027 if he wins in the nominations.

Speaking on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Oburu said Babu should not be worried about being denied the party ticket.

Oburu urged Babu not to walk away from the party, assuring him that he will not be denied the ticket since he has been a loyal member of ODM.

"I don’t see any issue with Babu Owino. I have heard he is troubled, thinking ODM might block his bid for the Nairobi governor seat, but I don’t understand why he feels that way. If he wins the nominations, there’s absolutely no reason he wouldn’t get the ticket.

"He shouldn’t walk away. We want the Nairobi governor race to be open and competitive. There is no need for him to panic; we wouldn’t deny him the ticket, especially since he is one of us and has been a loyal ODM member for years," he said.

Babu had voiced his frustrations over what he perceived as unfair treatment within the ODM party, questioning why his loyalty and commitment seem unappreciated despite years of service.

Babu revealed that Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka had offered him a senior leadership role, a move that has made him reflect on how he is valued in his own political home.

"I haven't yet joined the Wiper party. Kalonzo said, 'Babu, if you come to the Wiper party, I'll make you the Deputy Party Leader.' Which means they wish me well, so why is it that in my own house, ODM, I'm not wished well? Even a polling station chairman position, I can't be given?" he posed.

Babu also appeared to acknowledge that his chances of securing an ODM ticket for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027 may be diminishing, citing recent political developments as evidence.

"I'm a politician. I saw my brother Sakaja being endorsed at the Bomas of Kenya. Even when he was almost impeached, they saved him. Raila and Ruto helped him. That's how I know my ticket with ODM is gone. Or will go," he added.