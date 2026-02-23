Editor's Review The Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations has announced it is considering Thika Municipality’s application for conferment of city status.

In a notice on Monday, February 23, the committee invited members of the public to submit memoranda expressing their views on Thika’s bid for city status.

“In accordance with the provisions of Article 118 of the Constitution, the Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations now invites interested members of the public to submit any representations that they may have on the matter by way of memoranda,” read part of the notice.

Submissions may be sent to the Clerk of the Senate via P. O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi, or hand delivered to his office at the Main Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

Alternatively, members of the public can email submissions to [email protected] and copy to [email protected].

File image of the Senate Assembly.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 9, 2026, at 5.00 p.m.

The committee also announced it will hold a public hearing on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Thika Municipal Chambers in Thika Town

“In addition, the Committee will hold a public hearing on the afore-mentioned matter on Friday, 6th March, 2026, at 10.00 a.m. at Thika Municipal Chambers, Thika Town. Members of the public are welcome to attend this hearing,” the notice added.

If approved by the Senate, Thika will become the country’s sixth city after Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, and Eldoret.

President William Ruto conferred the City Status on Eldoret on August 15, 2024, during an event at the Eldoret Sports Club.

“Now henceforth by dint of these presents and charter may it be known to all that Eldoret Municipality shall have the status of a city together with all such rank, powers, and responsibilities as are incidental to a city under the law and its name is decreed to be the city of Eldoret,” Ruto stated.

Nakuru was, on the other hand, granted city status in 2021 under the administration of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.