Editor's Review Several people have been injured after being involved in an accident near Safari Park Hotel along Thika Road.

The accident occurred on Monday, February 23, after a lorry rammed into a passenger bus.

The morning crash caused a major traffic snarl-up on the Nairobi-bound lane, with motorists being forced to use alternative routes.

Photos of the accident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the bus lying on its side, blocking part of the busy highway.

The lorry, on the other hand, rammed into the guardrails along the Thika Superhighway.

File image of an accident along Thika Road.

Following the accident, bystanders rushed to the scene to help those trapped inside the bus.

Police officers were also deployed to manage the situation and restore normalcy along the highway.

This comes a day after three people were killed and seven others injured in a road accident along the Nairobi–Mombasa highway.

The crash happened on Saturday, February 22, evening at the Salama area in Makueni county and involved a 14-seater matatu and a trailer.

The trailer was attempting to overtake other vehicles along the busy highway when the accident occurred.

The injured passengers were rushed to Sultan Hamud Hospital for medical attention.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the same facility’s mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

According to witnesses, the fatal accident was caused by poor visibility due to the ongoing rains across the country.

On February 15, four people, including three police officers, lost their lives in a road accident along the Matuu–Mwingi Road.

The gruesome accident occurred near Mwatungo Primary School in Machakos County.

One of the police officers died on the spot, while two others succumbed while receiving treatment at Kithyoko Level Three Hospital and Matuu Level Four Hospital, respectively.

A civilian who was also in the police vehicle was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.