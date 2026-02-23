Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the ongoing redevelopment of the Homa Bay Lake Victoria Gateway project.

In an update on Monday, February 23, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the transformation of the Homa Bay lakefront marks a major shift from years of neglect, with Phase II of the project currently 70 per cent complete.

Omollo noted that the area had long remained idle before the State intervened to unlock its economic potential.

"A few years ago, the Homa Bay lakefront stood as a neglected swampland; underutilized, disconnected and largely forgotten. Today, it is being deliberately reclaimed and reimagined into a vibrant, integrated economic zone anchored on the redevelopment of the Homa Bay Pier," he said.

File image of the Homa Bay Pier

Omollo explained that the pier is being redesigned to serve as a modern transport and trade hub within the lake region.

"The project is transforming the pier into a modern feeder port and a strategic hub for Lake Victoria's blue economy, positioning Homa Bay as a critical node for trade, transport, tourism and livelihoods within the lake basin," he added.

Omollo outlined the infrastructure works currently underway at the site, further detailing additional facilities being installed to support operations and security at the port.

"Ongoing works include the construction of modern terminal buildings, warehouses supported by three power houses, a ferry waiting bay and a permanent Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) office.

"The phase also incorporates enhanced security and operational facilities, including a pedestrian security check booth and two 32-cubic-metre water storage tanks to support port operations and service delivery, with coordinated oversight from the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration to ensure secure, orderly and uninterrupted implementation," he continued.

Beyond the pier itself, Omollo highlighted complementary projects already completed to support traders and tourism activities.

"Adjacent to the pier is a modern fish market that has already been commissioned, serving over 2,000 traders and equipped with cold storage facilities and hygienic trading stalls to support value addition and food safety. Complementing this is a newly established lakefront amphitheatre, one of the first of its kind along Lake Victoria, designed to enhance tourism, cultural activities and community events," he further said.

On regional transport links, Omollo said a new ferry is being built to enhance connectivity across the lake.

"Maritime connectivity is also being significantly strengthened. A new public ferry, currently under construction by Kenya Shipyards Limited, will link Homa Bay to Kisumu, Mbita and remote islands such as Mfangano, improving mobility for people and goods while unlocking economic opportunities across the lake region," he explained.

Omollo added that once completed, the facility will serve as a major entry point for the region.

He noted that the benefits of the upgraded facility will extend beyond Homa Bay County.

"Once fully commissioned, the redeveloped Homa Bay Pier will function as a critical regional gateway, significantly strengthening connectivity across the Lake Victoria basin.

"Beyond cross-border linkages within the lake region, the upgraded facility will serve as a strategic connector for counties along the lakeshore, supporting seamless movement of goods and people and catalyzing economic integration across at least four other lake-region counties including Migori, Kisumu, Siaya and Busia, underpinned by strengthened security coordination along lake transport corridors," he stated.

