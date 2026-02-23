Editor's Review "The people of Kisii, I was not familiar with your game. You have shown Kasongo dust."

A Toyota Probox vehicle was torched on Monday, February 23, in Keroka, Kisii County, as supporters of Jubilee Candidate, Fred Matiang'i, clashed with suspected goons.

The vehicle purported to be ferrying goons was forced off the road by irate supporters who barricaded the road.

Several occupants fled the scene, save for two, who the pro-opposition supporters cornered.

The two were subjected to mass beatings by the crowd, who then set the vehicle ablaze.

Several crude weapons were recovered from the vehicle. The two men were rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention.

A file image of the United Opposition leaders holding a rally in Keroka.

Matiang'i condemned the attack and accused the state of mobilising goons to disrupt the political rally.

He alleged that some leaders allied to President William Ruto had been sent to hire goons to cause chaos.

"Even if the President wants to come to Keroka, he can come, but the issue of sending people here with money to disrupt our rally, we will not accept," Matiang'i stated.

On his part, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua lauded the residents for dealing with the rabble rousers swiftly and efficiently.

While the convoy was in Keroka, clashes emerged in Kisii Town between two opposing groups.

One of the groups was armed with machetes and reigned terror on motorists and the residents of the town, and the other tried to stop them in their tracks.

Earlier, Matiang'i had been endorsed by the region's elders as the official Spokesperson for the Gusii Community.