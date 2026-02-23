Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in 10 counties, including Nairobi and Mombasa, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in 10 counties scheduled for Tuesday, February 24.

In a notice on Monday, February 23, the company said the outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Machakos, Uasin Gishu, Migori, Embu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties at different times between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

In Nairobi County, the affected areas include Kahawa, Pipeline and Loresho.

The outage will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., impacting Entire Kahawa Barracks, parts of Kenyatta University, Soweto and Congo in Kahawa; Honey Suckles, King of Judah Ministries and Swaminarayan School in Pipeline; as well as Vetlab, Loresho Ridge, part of Kangemi Shopping Centre, Shinyaru, University of Nairobi, Kaptagat, Mukabi and Tego in Loresho.

In Machakos County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Mlolongo from 9.00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m., affecting Mlolongo Garages, AIC Kasina and nearby customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, two areas will be affected. Langas and Gitwe will experience outages from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., impacting Langas, Gitwe and Jijenge Quarry.

Ngecheck and Ngeria will be without power from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Ngecheck, Kampnyamisa, Lelboinet, Ngeria Girls, Koros Secondary School, Tegut, Kapng’etuny, Ndubenet and Belekenya.

In Migori County, the outage will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Rongo, Kanga and Opapo areas.

Affected locations include Rongo Town, Kanyawanga, Kanga, Rongo University, Nyarach, Opapo, Kameji, Maryland and Kodero Bara.

In Embu County, areas of Gikuuri, Ugweri and Ena will be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The interruption will impact St. Marks Ena Secondary School, Nthagaiya Girls, Nthagaiya Health Centre, Gatinda Primary, Macumo, Ngeniari Market, St. Luke’s Academy, Kiangucu Coffee Factory, Kiringa Market, Kavangua Market, Kawanjara Market, Kivoo, Kathambai Primary, Tenri Ena Hospital and surrounding customers.

In Murang'a County, Kihumbuini area will experience outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Kihumbuini Market and Kihumbuini Dispensary.

In Nyeri County, the blackout will affect Mahiga, Ndunyu and Kagonye areas from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas to be impacted include Gachami Market, Mahiga Girls, Kenyatta Mahiga Boys, Kagere Market, Mathakwaini, Ndunyu Market, Kagonye Market, Mathenge Technical, Gitugi Market, Kihome Secondary School, Miirini PCEA, Gituiga, Munyange Market, Njigari, Gathuthi PCEA, Dr. Kamundia Girls, Ihithe Market, Hubuini Village, Kina Gatumbiro and Gathanji Village.

In Mombasa County, the outage will affect the Likoni ACK Church area from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Affected locations include Co-op Bank, Equity Bank, ACK Church, Kenya Power Office, Lakers, Majengo Mapya, Dudus, Musthalifa Muhajirina, Pungu Villas, Tijara, Centi Kumi, Furaha Gardens, and Lossajoy.

Licodep, Mzungu Mchafu, Maji Safi, Shelly Beach Swafia, Memo, Simba Villa, Shelly Beach Police, Vanga, Ijara, Jiwe Sharks, Brazil, Swabrina, Millenium 2, Father Mroki, Celtel and Buffalo will also be affected.

In Kwale County, power will be interrupted in Kwale Town and Tiribe from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Kwale Town, Tiribe and Kinango.

In Kilifi County, parts of Mtwapa and Kanamai will experience outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Kanamai Majengo, Umoja Rubber, Mvita Oils, Indomie, Bokoboko, Gorofani, Kikambala Housing, Mamba, 3 Stars, Bomani kwa Kanyi, Majengo Mapya, North Coast Medical College, UB40, Junju Secondary, Mwembe Tsungu, and Tropical Sealife Kanamai.

Others are Coast Apparel, Greenwood, KMA Estate, Ashut Plastics, Ashton Mombasa Apparel, Coastal Bottlers, Mzuri Sweets I, Milly Fruits, Ocean Fish Nets, North Coast Beach Hotel, Mwalimu Omar, Aljazeera Estate, Mzambarauni, Kwa Kariuki, Rembo Apartments and Kwa Mutua.

Additionally, in Kilifi County, parts of Malindi Kibokoni and Serengeti will also be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., impacting parts of Kibokoni, Malindi, Serengeti, Miss Godwin, Kasangani and Mijikenda.