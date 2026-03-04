Editor's Review KNEC published timetables and guidelines for the 2026 KPSEA, KJSEA and KCSE exams.

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) on Wednesday, March 4, released timetables for the 2026 national exams and assessment tests.

KNEC confirmed that the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) examinations will begin on October 19 and will end on November 20.

The Exam Council revealed that the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) will be administered between May and October 2026.

The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will officially start on October 26 and will end on October 28.

The candidates sitting KPSEA will be assessed in three subjects: Mathematics, English, Integrated Science, Kiswahili, and Creative Arts and Social Studies.

A file image of candidates sitting their KCSE Exam.

Meanwhile, KNEC set March 2 as the assessment date for Grade 4 and 5 pupils taking subjects with projects and practical components.

KSCE 2026 Guidelines

KNEC published deadlines for the submission of grades for subjects with a project component.

"Schools should upload marks for subjects with a project component by March 31 for Milestone 1 and July 31 for Milestone 2, where applicable," the guidelines read in part.

The first papers to be administered will be the oral and practical exams between October 19 and 30, while students will begin written exams on November 2, with English Paper 1.

KNEC directed that the first session examination papers will start at 8 a.m. and the second session exam will start at 2 p.m.

The exam body warned candidates that they would not be afforded any extra time other than that indicated on the question paper and cautioned them of lateness.

"A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory reason to the supervisor. Only in exceptional circumstances will a paper be given to a candidate who is more than half an hour late," the guidelines indicated.

KJSEA 2026 Guidelines

The Creative Arts and Sports project will run between May and July 2026. On the other hand, the Agriculture and Pre-technical studies project will run throughout July.

Rehearsals for the main exam will be held on October 23, and the main exam will kick off on Monday, October 26.

All first session papers will begin at 8.30 am, and no extra time will be allowed.