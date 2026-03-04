Editor's Review KMPDU has reached an agreement with the Trans Nzoia County Government, securing promotions and conversion of contract staff to permanent and pensionable terms for doctors.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has reached an agreement with the Trans Nzoia County Government, securing promotions and conversion of contract staff to permanent and pensionable terms for doctors.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 4, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said the deal follows a strike notice issued on February 4, which prompted negotiations between union officials and the county administration led by Governor George Natembeya.

"Following the strike notice issued on 4th February 2026, we engaged the County Government of Trans Nzoia in negotiations led by H.E. Governor George Natembeya. We are pleased to update our members and the public that we have reached a firm agreement on the following," the statement read.

According to Atellah, a major outcome of the negotiations is the promotion of doctors across several job groups, with clear timelines provided for implementation.

The union announced that 22 doctors currently in Job Group N will move up to Job Group P by mid-March.

"22 doctors in Job Group N to be promoted to Job Group P by 17th March 2026 (aligned to CPSB timelines)," the statement added.

In addition, doctors in Job Group P who had already undergone interviews for advancement to Job Group Q will also see their promotions effected within the same timeline.

"Doctors in Job Group P to Q who were interviewed to be promoted by 17th March 2026," the statement continued.

The agreement further addresses outstanding cases in higher job groups, with a 90-day window set for resolution.

"All pending promotions in Job Groups Q, R and S to be finalized within 90 days from 17th February 2026," the statement further read.

KMPDU noted that the promotions will not be symbolic but will come with the necessary salary increments.

Beyond promotions, the agreement also provides job security for doctors currently serving on contract terms in Trans Nzoia County.

The union confirmed that 12 doctors will transition to permanent and pensionable employment by the end of March.

"12 doctors currently on contract to be converted to Permanent and Pensionable terms by 31st March 2026," the statement explained.

Medical cover for doctors was also addressed during the talks.

The County Government assured the union that the existing insurance arrangement remains valid and pledged to secure a new comprehensive cover before the current one expires.

"The County confirmed the current medical cover remains valid and committed to procuring a comprehensive new cover before expiry to ensure uninterrupted access to care for doctors," the statement read.

KMPDU described the agreement as a victory achieved through collective action and structured dialogue, while maintaining that it will closely monitor implementation to ensure commitments are honored within the agreed timelines.

"This agreement is a product of unity, resolve, and structured engagement. We remain vigilant to ensure full implementation within the agreed timelines," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after doctors in Mombasa begun a strike after issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the county government, citing unresolved grievances over pay and working conditions.

The industrial action, led by KMPDU, officially kicked off at midnight on Tuesday, March 3, following failed attempts to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

Atellah said the notice period had lapsed without action from the county, prompting doctors to down their tools.

He declared the strike official and warned that the union does not issue threats lightly.

Atellah accused the county government of ignoring repeated efforts to engage and address long-standing concerns affecting doctors."Despite our sustained efforts at dialogue and good-faith engagement, the County Government has remained willfully negligent in addressing fundamental human resources and governance obligations. Our members are left with no alternative," he said.

Atellah outlined several issues at the heart of the strike, including unremitted statutory deductions that have reportedly exposed doctors to financial penalties.

"We are striking because statutory and third-party deductions including Afya SACCO remittances have been withheld for at least five (5) months. As a direct consequence, doctors have been unfairly blacklisted by Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) for obligations already deducted from their payslips," he added.

Atellah urged doctors to remain united as the strike takes effect.

He also addressed members of the public, expressing regret over the disruption of medical services while placing responsibility on the county administration.

"To our members: your presence and solidarity today demonstrate that we are united, disciplined, and unwavering.

"To the public: we deeply regret the paralysis of healthcare services. However, responsibility rests squarely with the County Government, which failed to act within the ultimatum period despite ample opportunity to resolve these grievances," he concluded.