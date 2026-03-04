Editor's Review Kindiki revealed that there was no bad blood between Ruto and the late Ng'eno.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has refuted claims that the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno had a strained relationship with President William Ruto.





Speaking on Wednesday, March 4, during Ng'eno's requiem mass, Kindiki stated that Ng'eno was on good terms with Ruto and supported the Head of State.





He recounted an event that the two attended where the late MP offered him advice on how to work with Ruto following his appointment as DP.





"He told me that if I wanted to succeed, I must stand behind President Ruto and support him to deliver for Kenya.





"So, if anybody had any doubt that the late Johana Ng'eno was a friend and supporter of the President, that doubt must be removed today through the witness statement that I am providing," Kindiki stated.





Naiyanoi Ntutu views the body of the late Johana Ng'eno on March 4, 2026





The DP eulogised Ng'eno, describing him as a humble leader committed to delivering his mandate to the people who elected him.





"I want to agree with those who said that many people may have underrated the intelligence, wit, and leadership quality of Johana Ng'eno," he stated.





Ruto's number two promised the people of Emurua Dikirr that the government would ensure all projects envisioned by their former MP would be implemented.





Kindiki further disclosed that the government would cater for the burial expenses of not just the MP but also for the other five occupants of the helicopter crash.





His sentiments were echoed by ODM Party Leader Senator Oburu Odinga, who called out leaders politicising Ng'eno's death for relevance.





Oburu stated that politicians are just ordinary human beings who could die from accidents like any other Kenyan.





The leaders spoke amid allegations that the late MP could have been silenced because of his strong political opinions.





Former DP Rigathi Gachagua alleged that Ng'eno was the MP in the secretly recorded audio obtained by intelligence services and called for an immediate probe into the helicopter crash.





The state has launched an inquiry to establish what caused the chopper to crash.