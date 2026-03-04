Editor's Review Kenya Met cautioned Kenyans to avoid trees and windows during the heavy showers.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned residents of Nairobi Metropolis that the heavy rains would peak between March 4 and 7.

In a weather update issued on Wednesday, March 4, Kenya Met told residents to expect continued showers and thunderstorms.

The Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Westlands, Dagoretti, Roysambu, Kibra, Embakasi Zones, Makadara and Kamukunji that will peak between 30-50 millimetres.

Consequently, Kenya Met had warned of a high risk of flooding. It cautioned residents living in the aforementioned areas against certain behaviour that would put their lives at risk.

"Flash flood risk is high in poor drainage urban spots and rising rivers downstream. Never drive or walk through moving water. Avoid trees and windows during storms," Kenya Met wrote.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) Acting Director Edward Muriuki.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in Gatundu, Thika, Juja, Ruiru, Limuru and Kikuyu in Kiambu County.

The Weatherman reported that Kajiado County would receive heavy rainfall in scattered pockets, especially in the northern and western parts of the county.

Machakos County will receive heavy rainfall around Masinga, Mavoko, Machakos Town, Kathiani and the low areas of the county.

The ongoing rainy season will stretch into mid-March. So far, flash floods and deaths have been reported in the aftermath of the heavy rains.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku urged Kenyans to be more alert amid the heavy rainfall and advised them against deliberately putting their lives at risk.

CS Ruku confirmed that the government was ready to mitigate any natural disasters that may arise due to the adverse weather conditions.

At least 188 people have lost their lives, and scores of others have been reported missing since the onset of the rainy season.