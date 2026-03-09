Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced the rollout of the Instant Fines Traffic Management System.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced the rollout of the Instant Fines Traffic Management System.

In a public notice on Monday, March 9, NTSA said the system will automatically send traffic violation notifications to motorists via SMS.

The authority noted that the system is fully automated and operates without human intervention.

“The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wishes to inform the public that the Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now live. The system will automatically issue traffic violation notifications via SMS to motorists where applicable.

“This process is fully automated and operates without human intervention, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic enforcement,” read part of the notice.

File image of speed cameras.

NTSA pointed out that fines issued by the system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within 7 days.

The regulator warned that motorists who fail to settle the fines within seven days will incur interest on the outstanding amount.

Vehicles or drivers with pending fines will also not be able to access services on NTSA platforms until the penalties are cleared.

“Failure to settle the fine due within the 7-day period will result in the amount due earning interest.

“In addition, the vehicle or the driver with pending fine will not be able to transact on NTSA service platforms until the fine is settled,” NTSA stated.

The authority called on motorists to observe all traffic regulations and respond promptly to any official notifications received.

This comes barely a week after President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Transport and NTSA to install speed cameras across major towns.

Speaking on Monday, March 2, at State House Nairobi, President Ruto directed that the speed cameras be integrated with instant fines.

“Rolling out the cameras is not rocket science since we have had cameras before on the roads, so let us roll out the cameras in six major towns in Kenya in the next one month. And those cameras should be connected to the whole framework of instant fines,” President Ruto ordered.

The Head of State noted that the rollout of the speed cameras and instant fines will make it easy for the government to deal with traffic offenders.

“This will make it easy for us to do several things. We will not be arguing with offenders; the cameras will provide full proof that they are in breach,” said Ruto.

He also noted that the move would prevent some cases from proceeding to court since the fines are predetermined, and added that the state would be able to generate revenue directly from the penalties.