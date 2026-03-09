Editor's Review The PS appeared to have teary eyes in the video she shared on her TikTok account.

A video shared by Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on her TikTok account on Sunday, March 8, has left Kenyans concerned about her well-being.

In a video posted on her account, PS Muthoni recorded herself upclose while singing along to gospel music.

Kenyans easily noticed her teary eyes, with some speculating that the PS was or had been crying when she recorded the reel.

"Health PS Mary Muthoni has posted a video of herself crying on TikTok. We hope she is alright," a user named Mwangi questioned.

Citizens were also drawn to the lyrics of the music she was listening to, which spoke of witnessing the glory of a supreme being.

A file image of Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni.

They questioned whether PS Muthoni was giving thanks after surviving a road accident in Kisumu, where a motorcade belonging to Health CS Aden Duale is alleged to have been involved in a multiple-car crash.

"Why is she appearing to be crying? Is the Health PS okay after yesterday's accident?" Dan Chepta posed.

Seasoned journalist Saddique Shaban stated that Kenyans were concerned that the video could have been a cry for help, but also wondered whether it was just an innocent post.

Others argued that Muthoni could just be suffering from fatigue after attending Medical Services PS Ouma Oluga's thanksgiving ceremony.

Some Kenyans sensationally claimed that maybe her job had taken a toll on her and urged her to resign for the sake of her health.

PS Muthoni has not responded to any of the comments on her TikTok page and other social media platforms.

However, she appeared to be in high spirits when she attended International Women’s Day and Women in PR Dinner Awards.