Editor's Review "Baba told us that if between the two devils, it is better Ruto than Gachagua."

ODM Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo, on Monday, March 9, went gloves-off on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a radio interview where she questioned his character.





Omanyo described Gachagua as a selfish, divisive, tribal leader who prioritised his personal interests ahead of others.





She argued that his selfishness was in full display when he demanded 50 per cent of the Kenya Kwanza government be reserved exclusively for his community.





"Whenever I hear the name Gachagua, I associate it with selfishness and the division of Kenyans. He is a tribal individual who puts his personal interests ahead of those of others," she stated.





Omayo hinted that ODM would ask for the same percentage of government if the party entered into a pre-election pact with UDA, but assured that the party's 'shares' would be distributed nationally.





A file image of ODM Acting SG Catherine Omanyo



"If ODM asks for 50 percent of the government, we will distribute it to Turkana, Coast, Western, et-cetra, because we are a national party," she reiterated.





The Acting SG, who also serves as the Busia County Woman Rep, weighed in on the ongoing verbal altercation between Gachagua and DP Kithure Kindiki.





She took sides with Kindiki, terming him a better principal assistant to President William Ruto than the DCP leader.





Omanyo reckoned that Gachagua should have retired from politics after his impeachment, instead of constantly attacking the government and engaging in inflammatory rhetoric.





She questioned the former DP's remarks during a media interview, where hr claimed that the death of former ODM party leader, the late Raila Odinga, was a blessing in disguise.





The SG stated that Raila had made it clear that the party would not work with Gachagua, no matter the cost.





"Baba told us that if between the two devils, it is better Ruto than Gachagua," Omanyo reiterated.





Her sentiments came amid political grapevine that some of the leaders of ODM's Linda Mwananachi faction would work with the DCP leader.





During the interview with media stations from Meru, Gachagua declared that he was open to working with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna





The former DP explained that both he and Sifuna had a similar objective: to remove Ruto from office through the ballot in 2027.