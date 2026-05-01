May 01, 2026 at 09:08 AM

Editor's Review A section of Mombasa Road has been rendered impassable following floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains.

A section of Mombasa Road has been rendered impassable following floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, the Kenya Red Cross noted that rising water levels have resulted in flooding along the busy highway.

“Following heavy downpour, rising water levels have been reported along Mombasa Road (Eastern Bypass), resulting in flooding,” the organisation stated.

The floods have caused a major traffic snarl-up along the highway, stretching nearly three kilometres from Cabanas to Ole Sereni Hotel.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed some lorries submerged in floodwaters near Cabanas.

Screengrab image of a lorry submerged in floods along Mombasa Road.

At the same time, flash floods have been reported near T-Mall along Lang’ata Road.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, a vehicle was trapped in a ditch with occupants inside; however, all the people inside were successfully evacuated.

The organisation also said there are unconfirmed reports of missing persons and marooned households in the Mukuru Kwa Njenga area.

Kenya Red Cross announced it has deployed a team to the area to assess the situation and response.

“In Mukuru kwa Njenga, there are unconfirmed reports of missing persons and marooned households. Kenya Red Cross Nairobi teams are en route for assessment and possible response,” the statement read.

Further, the Kenya Red Cross mentioned that flooding from the Kandisi River along Magadi Road saw three individuals initially trapped in a lorry successfully rescued.

“Flash floods have also been reported in Moyale, Marsabit County. We remain on standby for possible search and rescue operations,” the organisation added.

This comes after the Kenya Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall advisory ahead of the Labour Day celebrations.

In a weather forecast update issued on its official social media handle, Kenya Met told Kenyans to expect heavy rainfall in Central and parts of the Rift Valley.

"As we prepare for the Labour Day celebrations and the long weekend, rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the country, especially over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Coast, and Northeastern Kenya.

Kenya Met explained that areas in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley will receive rain in the morning, showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and showers in the evening.

In North Western Kenya, the region will receive rains over a few places, showers and thunderstorms over several places and showers over a few places.