Editor's Review Nairobi Water has announced a three-month Customer Data Update and Water Service Assessment Exercise targeting residents of Ruai and Kamulu.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (Nairobi Water) has announced a three-month Customer Data Update and Water Service Assessment Exercise targeting residents of Ruai and Kamulu.

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, the company said the exercise began on June 8 and is aimed at improving water services by updating customer records and assessing the condition of water infrastructure across the two areas.

"To continue improving water services in your area, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (Nairobi Water) will be conducting a Customer Data Update and Water Service Assessment Exercise in Ruai and Kamulu from 8 June 2026 for a period of three months," the statement read.

The company said its teams will be collecting information and evaluating various components of the water distribution network to identify areas that require improvement.

"During this exercise, our teams will review customer information and assess the water distribution network, including water connections, meters, storage facilities and firefighting infrastructure," the statement added.

Nairobi Water noted that the assessment is expected to provide valuable information that will help improve service delivery and address existing challenges experienced by customers.

"The findings will help us address service gaps, improve response to customer concerns and enhance service delivery," the statement noted.

File image of Nairobi Water staff engaging customers

The utility further informed residents that its staff may need access to private premises as part of the exercise to verify customer details and inspect water infrastructure.

"Our staff may require access to your premises to verify and update customer information, inspect water connections and meters, replace faulty meters where necessary, expose and secure buried meters for easy reading and maintenance," the statement further read.

To enhance security and protect residents from imposters, Nairobi Water advised customers to verify the identity of its personnel before granting access.

"For your Security, you can verify the identity of Nairobi Water staff by dialing *260#, selecting Tambua, and following the prompts. For enquiries, Call Kasarani Region: 0700385023," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (ELDOWAS) announced a three-day water supply interruption affecting several areas in Eldoret beginning next week.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 9, the company said the planned outage will allow for routine maintenance works at the Chebara Water Treatment Plant.

"This is to inform you that the water supply from the Chebara Water Treatment Plant will be temporarily interrupted. The water supply interruption will begin on Tuesday, 16th June 2026, at 9:00 a.m. and continue until Thursday, 18th June 2026, at 9:00 p.m," the notice read.

Areas expected to be affected by the outage include Kimumu, the University of Eldoret and surrounding areas; Marakwet Farm, Kapchumba, the upper parts of Maili Nne and their environs; and Munyaka, Kapsoya and Action Estates.

Others are Rift Valley Bottlers and Bio-Corn; Upper Elgon View, Eldoret Polytechnic, Annex, Langas, Racecourse and Kapseret; Chepkanga and Marura; Kamukunji, Mwanzo and Old Uganda Road, as well as all customers served along the Chebara-Eldoret Pipeline.

The company further notified residents that water bowser services will not be available during the maintenance period.

"During this period, the water bowser services will also be unavailable; however, the other water treatment plants will remain operational to ensure the continuity of water supply to unaffected areas," the notice added.

ELDOWAS said the interruption is intended to facilitate essential routine maintenance at the treatment plant.