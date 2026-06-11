Editor's Review YouTube confirmed that fans can access live matches, highlights and behind-the-scenes footage on select broadcaster channels.

YouTube has announced that football fans can catch the action from the 2026 World Cup on its platform following a partnership with licensed broadcasters and official media partners.





In a statement issued on Thursday, June 11, YouTube confirmed that fans can access live matches, highlights and behind-the-scenes footage on select broadcaster channels.





The platform urged fans to tune into the official channels of licensed broadcasters such as the BBC, Fox Sports, Tememundo, TUDN and Deportes RCN.





"While the official FIFA YouTube channel will offer tournament highlights and analysis, many of FIFA’s official media partners will be streaming the first 10 minutes of the matches and/or a selection of full matches from start to finish.





"This gives you a taste of the excitement before heading to their full broadcasts, though some partners may choose to stream select full matches directly on the platform throughout the tournament," the statement read in part.





A photo collage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the YouTube Logos







YouTube confirmed that US residents who have subscribed to YouTube TV will enjoy live action from all matches on Fox, FS1, Telemundo and Universo.





Viewers who signed up for FOX One through Primetime Channels can also enjoy all 104 matches available through their FOX One subscription, directly on YouTube.





The platform added that fans who miss matches will have access to highlights since the broadcasters will have a robust library of match footage.





All highlights will be available as YouTube Shorts upon searching for FIFA World Cup 2026" on the video-sharing platform.





Football fans can also get a feel of behind-the-scenes footage through a diverse team of global YouTube creators, who will be on the ground in host cities and on the sidelines





YouTube has also introduced new effects known as official FIFA World Cup 2026 effects to allow creators to create their own shorts.





Creators can customise their faces with paint of their favourite teams, test their aim on their Star Shooter Game and capture the moment in the official FIFA photobooth.



